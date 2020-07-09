LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Emma Ellis (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman on the women's tennis team, went 1-2 in singles for the Grenadiers during their abbreviated spring season. 

Jackson Jacobi (Georgetown): The Silver Creek graduate, a freshman on the men's tennis team, didn't see action during the Tigers' abbreviated season. 

Joseph Naville (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior on the men's tennis team, competed in five matches during the Knights' abbreviated season. He picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win over West Liberty on Feb. 1. He also earned academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors. 

