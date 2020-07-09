LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Emma Ellis (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman on the women's tennis team, went 1-2 in singles for the Grenadiers during their abbreviated spring season.
Jackson Jacobi (Georgetown): The Silver Creek graduate, a freshman on the men's tennis team, didn't see action during the Tigers' abbreviated season.
Joseph Naville (Bellarmine): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior on the men's tennis team, competed in five matches during the Knights' abbreviated season. He picked up a 6-4, 6-1 win over West Liberty on Feb. 1. He also earned academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix practice
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway
BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love
4 p.m., ESPN — TBT: The Money Team or Herd That vs. Overseas Elite or Armored Athlete
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Workday Charity Open, Second Round, at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio
5 p.m., NBCSN — American Century Championship, First Round at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
10 p.m., GOLF — American Century Championship, First Round at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — NC at LG
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Doosan at Lotte
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Blues
SATURDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Richmond Tigers vs. Sydney Swans
4 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Carlton vs. Western Bulldogs
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix practice
8:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: Styrian Grand Prix qualifying
2:30 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: General Tire 150 at Kentucky Speedway
4:30 p.m., FS1 — NHRA Drag Racing qualifying from Indianapolis
5 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: REV Group Grand Prix at Road America Race 1 in Elkart Lake, Wisc.
6 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series: Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway
BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: teams TBD (quarterfinal)
4 p.m., ESPN — TBT: teams TBD (quarterfinal)
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Workday Charity Open, Third Round, at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Workday Charity Open, Third Round, at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio
3 p.m., NBC — American Century Championship, Second Round at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
10 p.m., GOLF — American Century Championship, Second Round at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Lotte
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — NC at LG
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Norwich City vs. West Ham
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool vs. Burnley
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Sheffeld United vs. Chelsea
3 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Brighton vs. Manchester City
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. New York Red Bulls
10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. Columbus Crew
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m., ESPN — UFC 251 Prelims from Abu Dhabi
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Blues
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Canberra vs. Melbourne
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hurricanes vs. Highlanders
