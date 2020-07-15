SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Western at Essendon
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
BOXING
8 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
GOLF
10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Doosan at Kia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City
1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Torino
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace
8 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC
10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney
TENNIS
8 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
Noon, TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
3 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals
FRIDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood
11:30 p.m., FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
GOLF
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kia
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
