SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Western at Essendon

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

BOXING

     8 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Miguel Marriaga vs. Mark John Yap (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas

GOLF

     10:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Doosan at Kia

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Atlanta United vs. FC Cincinnati, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leicester City

     1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Torino

     3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Crystal Palace

     8 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: D.C. United vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Phoenix at Orange County SC

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Columbus vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

    5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Canberra at Sydney

TENNIS

     8 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

     Noon, TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open, GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

     3 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Springfield vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

     7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

     6 a.m. (Friday), TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals

FRIDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     6 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Collingwood

     11:30 p.m., FS1 — AFL: Brisbane at Sydney

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

GOLF

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kia

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kiwoom at SK

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

     3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland

     3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

     5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah

