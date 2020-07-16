SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond vs. North Melbourne
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
9 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa
5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
GOLF
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kia
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
6 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals
10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1
Noon, ESPN2 — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
1 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1
7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: San Diego vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2
SATURDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond vs. North Melbourne
1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Greater Western at Sydney
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying
3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: My Bariatrick Solutions 3000 at Texas Motor Speedway
5:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA Weather Tech Sportscar Championship: Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring from Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 2 at Iowa Speedway
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
3:30 p.m., NBC — AVP: Champions Cup Series
FISHING
7 a.m., DSC — Major League Fishing: 2020 Bass Pro Tour Stage 2 Knockout Round
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — Saratorga Live: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
5 p.m., NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series
KBO BASEBALL
4:55 a.m., ESPN — Kiwoom at SK
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Doosan at Kia
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — New York Yankees at New York Mets (exhibition)
MEN'S SOCCER
11 a.m., ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Norwich City vs. Burnley
1 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland
3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly-Warringah
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Highlanders
TENNIS
Noon, ESPN2 — World Team Tennis: Orange County Breakers vs. Orlando Storm
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — World Team Tennis: New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers
