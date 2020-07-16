SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     11:30 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Greater Western Sydney

     5:30 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond vs. North Melbourne

AUTO RACING

     4:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     9 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: Iowa IndyCar 250's Race 1, Iowa Speedway, Newton, Iowa

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

GOLF

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Second Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kia

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kiwoom at SK

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: North Carolina FC at Tampa Bay

     8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Sporting KC vs. Colorado, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

    3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Wellington

    3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Sydney

    5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly Warringah 

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals

     10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Quarterfinals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1

     Noon, ESPN2 — WTT: Chicago vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

     1 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1

     7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: San Diego vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

     6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: bett1ACES Berlin Tournament 2: Semifinals, Tipsport Elite Trophy: Day 1, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 2

SATURDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m., ESPN2 — AFL: Richmond vs. North Melbourne

     1:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Greater Western at Sydney

     4:30 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: West Coast at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

     3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR XFINITY Series: My Bariatrick Solutions 3000 at Texas Motor Speedway

     5:30 p.m., NBCSN — IMSA Weather Tech Sportscar Championship: Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring from Sebring (Fla.) International Raceway 

     8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway 

     8:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Iowa IndyCar 250s Race 2 at Iowa Speedway 

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

     3:30 p.m., NBC — AVP: Champions Cup Series

FISHING

     7 a.m., DSC — Major League Fishing: 2020 Bass Pro Tour Stage 2 Knockout Round

GOLF

     Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Memorial Tournament, Third Round, Muirfield Village Golf Course, Dublin, Ohio

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — Saratorga Live: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

     5 p.m., NBC — Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series

KBO BASEBALL

     4:55 a.m., ESPN — Kiwoom at SK

     3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Doosan at Kia

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — New York Yankees at New York Mets (exhibition)

MEN'S SOCCER

     11 a.m., ESPN — Serie A: Atalanta at Hellas Verona

     12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Norwich City vs. Burnley

     1 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Cagliari

     8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. LA Galaxy, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     5 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Figueiredo vs. Benavidez

RUGBY

    3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland

    3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney

    5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Parramatta at Manly-Warringah

    11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Chiefs vs. Highlanders

TENNIS

     Noon, ESPN2 — World Team Tennis: Orange County Breakers vs. Orlando Storm

     7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — World Team Tennis: New York Empire vs. Springfield Lasers 

