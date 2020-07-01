SPORTS BRIEFS
YOUTH BASKETBALL
Wiley Brown & Robbie Valentine camp
The Wiley Brown & Robbie Valentine 2020 Summer Basketball Camp will take place July 6-10 at the Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville. Cost is $160 per camper for half day (9 a.m. to noon) and $225 per camper for half day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.). To register visit www.wileybrownbasketball.com. For more information email brown434@ius.edu.
HUNTING
Registration for reserved hunt starts Monday
Beginning Monday hunters can apply for a reserved hunt online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view drawing results online within two weeks after application deadlines. An email will be sent to all applicants when the drawing is completed.
Applications for the following hunting opportunities open Monday and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17: dove hunt draw, waterfowl hunt draw, deer hunt draw, military/refuge firearm, primitive and archery deer hunt draw, youth firearm deer hunt, pheasant hunt draws. Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In this new system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. For hunts with no fee required in order to register, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.
To view draw hunt results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at the same site they used to apply for the hunt. From that site, they should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations, including previous years.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Community deer hunting coordinator training offered
Individuals interested in becoming qualified as Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP) deer hunting coordinators are invited to attend this year’s training session on Saturday, July 11.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human/deer conflicts. CHAP is described in detail at wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.
The training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Bloomington Field Office. Coordinators may be hired by communities applying for CHAP to implement safe deer-hunting practices in various types of communities, parks and terrains in accordance with the CHAP program. Training will cover topics including the biology of white-tailed deer, deer management options and successful deer hunting in urban communities.
The training will be contracted through White Buffalo, Inc. An online portion of training will be required prior to attending the in-person training session. Training-session participants should come ready to participate and take notes. An outdoor field trip portion of the session is planned, and participants should come dressed appropriately for the weather, ready to caravan to the field trip location with their own lunches. Lunch will not be provided.
Registration is required for the event, and the deadline is Friday, June 26. Participation is limited to 20 people. To learn more and register, visit https://bit.ly/2THjFHM.
To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — Teams TBA
BOXING
8 p.m., ESPN — Jose Pedraza vs. Mikkel LesPierre
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Rocket Mortgage, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Michigan
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — LG at Samsung
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United vs. Tottenham
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA 2K League
FRIDAY AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix practice
4:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: GMR Grand Prix qualifying
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: Rocket Mortgage, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Michigan
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at Samsung
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kiwoom at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
RUGBY
6 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Teams TBA
