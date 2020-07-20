SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOWLING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
BOXING
8 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at KT
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Lotte at SK
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — Houston at Kansas City (exhibition)
8 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at Texas (exhibition)
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford
1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa
TENNIS
9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
WEDNESDAY
BOWLING
8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
9 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at SK
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — LG at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria
6 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN2 — 2K League: Day 1
TENNIS
9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego Aviators vs. New York Empire, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
