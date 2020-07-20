SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

BOWLING

     7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 3, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

     8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 4, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING

     8 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Oscar Valdez vs. Jayson Velez (Featherweights), MGM Grand, Las Vegas

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at KT

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Lotte at SK

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., MLBN — Houston at Kansas City (exhibition)

     8 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at Texas (exhibition)

MEN'S SOCCER

     9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. New England, Group C, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Watford

     1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Atalanta

     3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Aston Villa

TENNIS

     9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Orlando vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

     10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

     3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. Chicago; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

     7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W.V. 

WEDNESDAY

BOWLING

     8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

     9 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

     10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at SK

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — LG at KT 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh

     8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NBA

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — 2K League: Day 1

TENNIS

     9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego Aviators vs. New York Empire, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

