TODAY

BOWLING

     8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

     9 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

     10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at SK

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — LG at KT 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     8 p.m., MLBN — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United

     3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh

     8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NBA

     3 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.

     5 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)

     7 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla.

     9 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

TENNIS

    9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego Aviators vs. New York Empire, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.

     10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

     3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

     7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

     Midnight, CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

FISHING

     8:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: St. Lawrence River 

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

     10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA

    5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington 

     10 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers 

MEN'S SOCCER

     9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio

     8 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NBA

     1 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn

     3:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana

     7 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers

