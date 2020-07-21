SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOWLING
8 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 5, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
9 p.m., FS1 — PBA: King of the Lanes 6, Bowlero Jupiter, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, First Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at SK
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — LG at KT
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 p.m., MLBN — Summer Camp: Minnesota at Chicago Cubs
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting KC, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham at Manchester United
3 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Liverpool
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Genoa at Sampdoria
6 p.m., ESPN2 — USL: Indy Eleven at Pittsburgh
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: FC Cincinnati vs. NY Red Bulls, Group E, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Colorado vs. Minnesota United, Group D, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
3 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Orlando vs. LA Clippers, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.
5 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. Denver, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)
7 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn, Kissimmee, Fla.
9 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Sacramento vs. Miami, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (taped)
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
TENNIS
9 a.m., ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego Aviators vs. New York Empire, White Sulphur Springs, W.V.
10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Springfield; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
7 p.m., CBSSN — WTT: Las Vegas vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Midnight, CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Portland FC vs. Houston, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
FISHING
8:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: St. Lawrence River
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — TBA
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington
10 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio
8 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
1 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn
3:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana
7 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.