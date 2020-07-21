Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.