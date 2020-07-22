SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

FISHING

     8:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: St. Lawrence River 

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

     10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at KT

    5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — LG at Doosan

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington 

     10 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers 

MEN'S SOCCER

     9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio

     8 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NBA

     1 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn

     3:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

     7 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta

TENNIS

     10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin

     3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas; 

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va. 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

     10 a.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped) 

FRIDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

     7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

     10 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF

     8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

     2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

     6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at Doosan

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Samsung at Kia 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

     7 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

     10 p.m., ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland

NBA

     5 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston

     7:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto

RUGBY

     3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington 

