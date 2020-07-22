SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The Super Start Batteries 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
FISHING
8:30 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: St. Lawrence River
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Second Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at KT
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Washington
10 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Chicago vs. Vancouver, Group B, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Cagliari at Lazio
8 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA Galaxy vs. Houston, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
10:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: LA FC vs. Portland, Group F, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
1 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: New Orleans vs. Brooklyn
3:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Indiana, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
7 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Dallas vs. L.A. Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Wests at Parramatta
TENNIS
10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Orlando vs. Las Vegas;
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Orange County vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
10 a.m., CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup: Sky Blue vs. Chicago, Semifinal, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah (taped)
FRIDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
10 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at Doosan
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Samsung at Kia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
7 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
10 p.m., ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland
NBA
5 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington
