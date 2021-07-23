BENTLEY NAMED TO RIMINGTON AWARD WATCH LIST
University of Louisville offensive lineman Cole Bentley has been named to the Rimington Trophy watch list, which was announced by the Trophy committee on Friday.
Bentley is one of 40 centers overall and one of five from the ACC named to the preseason watch list.
Trophy committee worked with Pro Football Focus (PFF) to narrow down its list to the top 40 centers. PFF grades every player on every play of every game on how well they execute their given assignment. That play-by-play grading allowed the Trophy committee to create a watch list based both on nominations from the school and data provided by PFF.
Bentley has started 31 games in his UofL career, including each of the first 10 games of the 2020 season at center.
The redshirt-senior has helped anchor a Louisville offensive line that paved the way for the third-best rushing attack in the ACC in each of the last two seasons. The Cardinals have averaged more than 200 yards per game on the ground since the start of 2019 and averaged 5.24 yards per carry last season.
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football.
ALLI STUMLER VBALL CAMP SET
The Alli Stumler Volleyball Camp presented by Christian Academy of Indiana will be Saturday, Aug. 7 at CAI.
The camp will have two sessions: 9 to 11 a.m. for grades 3-5 and 2 to 4 p.m. for grades 6-8. Cost is $60.
A 30-minute autograph session for camp participants will begin following the conclusion of each session.
To register visit https://caschools.us/indiana/warrior-athletics/alli-stumler-volleyball-camp. For more information call 812-944-6200.
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
1 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Geelong
4 a.m. (Sunday), FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m., CBSSN — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London
2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif. (Taped)
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m., CBS — Week 3: From Las Vegas
GOLF
8:30 a.m., CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
8:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur: Championship Match, Country Club of North Carolina, Pinehurst, N.C.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
5:30 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship: Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.
7 p.m., ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Semifinal, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Silver Creek 12U All-Stars vs. Bedford
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2 p.m., MLBN — Arizona at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m., FS1 — NY Yankees at Boston
7 p.m., FS1 — Tampa Bay at Cleveland
10 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at Seattle OR Colorado at LA Dodgers (9 p.m.)
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., ESPN2 — International Friendly: Wolverhampton vs. Real Betis
3:30 p.m., ABC — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at Atlanta United
7:30 p.m., FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar vs El Salvador, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
10:30 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Honduras, Quarterfinal, Glendale, Ariz.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
7 p.m., ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw (Bantamweights), Las Vegas
NHL
11 a.m., NHLN — NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Secaucus, N.J.
OLYMPICS
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. New Zealand
8:30 a.m., USA — Men’s Beach Volleyball: U.S. vs. Netherlands
9 a.m., NBC — Men’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. France; Rowing; 3X3 Basketball; Men’s Cycling; Swimming
9 a.m., USA — Men’s & Women’s 3X3 Basketball (Prelims)
9:30 a.m., NBCSN — Women’s Soccer: Netherlands vs. Brazil
10 a.m., USA — Men’s Handball: Germany vs. Spain
11:15 a.m., USA — Women’s Beach Volleyball: Canada vs. China
11:30 a.m., USA — Table Tennis (Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Prelims)
12:15 p.m., USA — Women’s Water Polo: China vs. ROC
1 p.m., NBCSN — Equestrian (Dressage Grand Prix)
1:15 p.m., USA — Men’s Fencing (Sabre); Women’s Fencing (Epee Finals)
1:30 p.m., NBC — Men’s Volleyball (U.S. vs. France); Rowing (Qualifying Heat); 3X3 Basketball; Men’s Cycling; Swimming (Qualifying Heats)
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Badminton (Group Play)
2:45 p.m., USA — Men’s Shooting (3 Positions Final); Women’s Weightlifting
3:30 p.m., USA — Boxing, Judo, Taekwondo
3:45 p.m., NBCSN — Men’s Handball: Denmark vs. Japan
5 p.m., NBCSN — Beach Volleyball
5 p.m., USA — Table Tennis (Mixed Prelims)
6 p.m., NBCSN — Men’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. France
6 p.m., USA — Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. New Zealand
8 p.m., NBC — Swimming (Finals); Beach Volleyball (Prelims); Gymnastics; Men’s 3X3 Basketball
8 p.m., NBCSN — Women’s Water Polo: Japan vs. U.S.
8 p.m., USA — Men’s Skateboarding (Street Prelims)
9 p.m., CNBC — Softball: U.S. vs. Australia
9 p.m., CNBC — Women’s 3X3 Basketball (Prelims)
9 p.m., NBCSN — Men’s Beach Volleyball: U.S. vs. Netherlands
10 p.m., NBCSN — Men’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. France
10:35 p.m., USA — 3X3 Basketball (Prelims); Women’s Archery (Eliminations)
11 p.m., CNBC — Men’s & Women’s Rowing (Four, Lwt Double Heats)
11:25 p.m., USA — Men’s Skateboarding (Street Final)
12 a.m. (Sunday), NBC — Men’s Skateboarding (Street Final); Women’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina
12 a.m. (Sunday), USA — Women’s Cycling (Road Race)
12:15 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC — Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals)
1 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC — Men’s Water Polo: U.S. vs. Japan
2:10 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC — Women’s Diving (Synchronized Springboard)
3 a.m. (Sunday), CNBC — Women’s Archery (Finals)
4:20 a.m. (Sunday), USA — Men’s & Women’s 3X3 Basketball (Prelims)
4:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Men’s Soccer: Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
5 a.m. (Sunday), USA — Men’s Beach Volleyball: Qatar vs. Switzerland
6 a.m. (Sunday), USA — Swimming (Session 3, Heats)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — Men’s Soccer: Australia vs. Spain & Japan vs. Mexico
TENNIS
7:30 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Gstaad-ATP, Gdynia-WTA, Semifinals
11 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Umag-ATP, Palermo-WTA, Semifinals
11 p.m., TENNIS — ATP Tennis: Mifel Open, Singles Final
5:30 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
6 a.m. (Sunday), TENNIS — ATP: Swiss Open Gstaad, Singles Final
TBT BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPN — TBT: Boeheim’s Army vs. Forces of Seoul, First Round, Peoria, Ill.
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs, First Round, Peoria, Ill.
6 p.m., ESPN2 — TBT: Blue Collar U vs. TNT (The Nerd Team), First Round, Columbus, Ohio
8 p.m., ESPN2 — TBT: Ohio 1804 vs. Zip Em Up, First Round, Columbus, Ohio
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Noon, FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller, Boyds, Md.
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Essendon
AUTO RACING
9 a.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Loket, Czech Republic
10 a.m., CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Loket, Czech Republic
1 p.m., CBS — FIA Formula E: The London E-Prix, London
4 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: The Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Third Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
5:30 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship: Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
8:30 a.m., CNBC — LPGA Tour: The Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
8:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Sunningdale Golf Club, Sunningdale, England
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3:30 a.m. (Monday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
2 p.m., ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Girls 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
4 p.m., ESPN2 — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 17s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
6 p.m., ESPNU — EYBL Peach Jam: TBD, Boys 16s Championship, North Augusta, S.C.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
3 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
4 p.m., MLBN — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Oakland at Seattle
7 p.m., ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee
MEN’S SOCCER
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Inter Milan vs. Arsenal, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
7 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: Costa Rica vs. Canada, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida Cup: Everton vs. Millonarios, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Puebla FC at Monterrey
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Quarterfinal, Arlington, Texas
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL vs. Tijuana
OLYMPICS
12 a.m., NBC — Men’s Skateboarding (Street Final); Women’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. Argentina
12 a.m., USA — Women’s Cycling (Road Race)
12:15 a.m., CNBC — Table Tennis (Mixed Doubles Quarterfinals)
1 a.m., CNBC — Men’s Water Polo: U.S. vs. Japan
2:10 a.m., CNBC — Women’s Diving (Synchronized Springboard)
3 a.m., CNBC — Women’s Archery (Finals)
4:30 a.m., NBCSN — Men’s Soccer: Brazil vs. Ivory Coast
5 a.m., USA — Men’s Beach Volleyball: Qatar vs. Switzerland
6 a.m., USA — Swimming: Session 3, Heats
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — Men’s Soccer: Australia vs. Spain AND Japan vs. Mexico
8 a.m., NBC — Women’s 3X3 Basketball: U.S. vs. Taiwan; Women’s Beach Volleyball: Qualifying; Swimming: Qualifying Heats; Men’s Water Polo: U.S. vs. Japan; Women’s Cycling: Road Race; Rowing: Qualifying Heats and Repechages; Men’s Basketball: U.S. vs. France
5:30 p.m., USA — Men’s Triathlon
7 p.m., NBC — Women’s Gymnastics: Team Competition; Swimming: Finals; Men’s Triathlon
8 p.m., CNBC — Men’s Rugby (Group Play); Women’s Skateboarding: Street
8 p.m., USA — Men’s Beach Volleyball: U.S. vs. Latvia
9 p.m., USA — Softball: U.S. vs. Latvia
11 p.m., USA — Men/Women 3X3 Prelims; Women’s Beach Volleyball: Canada vs. Germany
11:30 p.m., CNBC — Women’s Skateboarding: Street Final
12 a.m. (Monday), CNBC — Men’s Fencing (Foil, Round Of 32)
12 a.m. (Monday), NBC — Men’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. Russia; Women’s Skateboarding: Street Final
12:30 a.m. (Monday), CNBC — Men’s Bsaketball: Argentina vs. Slovenia
1 a.m. (Monday), USA — Women’s Water Polo: U.S. vs. China
2:10 a.m. (Monday), USA — Men’s Diving (Synchronized Platform)
2:30 a.m. (Monday), CNBC — Men’s Team Archery; Men’s & Women’s Skeet Shooting
3 a.m. (Monday), USA — Fencing (Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Quarterfinals)
4 a.m. (Monday), CNBC — Men’s Mountain Biking
4 a.m. (Monday), USA — Men’s Canoeing (Whitewater Slalom Final)
4:55 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Men/Women 3X3 Prelims
5 a.m. (Monday), USA — Men’s Rugby (Group Play)
6 a.m. (Monday), USA — Swimming: Session 5, Heats
6:30 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Finals
TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
4 p.m., ESPN — TBT: TBD, Second Round, Columbus, Ohio
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m., ESPN2 — ATL: From Los Angeles
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Noon, FS1 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Ohlmiller vs. Team Douty, Boyds, Md.
MONDAY
GOLF
3:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales (Taped)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — Toronto at Boston
OLYMPICS
12 a.m., CNBC — Men’s Fencing (Foil, Round Of 32)
12 a.m., NBC — Men’s Volleyball: U.S. vs. Russia; Women’s Skateboarding: Street Final
12:30 a.m., CNBC — Men’s Bsaketball: Argentina vs. Slovenia
1 a.m., USA — Women’s Water Polo: U.S. vs. China
2:10 a.m., USA — Men’s Diving (Synchronized Platform)
2:30 a.m., CNBC — Men’s Team Archery; Men’s & Women’s Skeet Shooting
3 a.m., USA — Fencing (Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Quarterfinals)
4 a.m., CNBC — Men’s Mountain Biking
4 a.m., USA — Men’s Canoeing (Whitewater Slalom Final)
4:55 a.m., NBCSN — Men/Women 3X3 Prelims
5 a.m., USA — Men’s Rugby (Group Play)
6 a.m., USA — Swimming: Session 5, Heats
6:30 a.m., NBCSN — Fencing: Men’s Foil, Women’s Sabre Finals
8:40 a.m., USA — Men’s & Women’s 3X3 Basketball
9:50 a.m., USA — Men’s Volleyball: Brazil vs. Argentina
4:15 p.m., USA — Boxing, Judo, Taekwondo
5:30 p.m., USA — Women’s Triathlon
8 p.m., NBC — Men’s Diving (Synchronized Platform Final); Men’s Gymnastics (Team Final); Women’s Triathlon; Swimming (Finals)
9 p.m., CNBC — Men’s Water Polo: U.S. vs. South Africa
10:10 p.m., CNBC — Men’s Rugby
11 p.m., CNBC — Women’s Fencing (Epee); Rowing (Quad Finals)
11 p.m., USA — Men’s Beach Volleyball: U.S. vs. Brazil
12 a.m., CNBC — Women’s Softball: Bronze Medal Game
12:30 a.m., USA — Women’s Basketball: U.S. vs. Nigeria
2 a.m., CNBC — Women’s Diving: Synchronized Platform
2:30 a.m., USA — Women’s Mountain Biking
3 a.m., CNBC — Women’s Canoeing: Slalom Final
4 a.m., USA — Women’s Soccer: U.S. vs. Australia
6 a.m., USA — Swimming: Session 7, Heats
7:30 a.m., USA — Softball: Gold Medal Game
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP & Kitzbuhel-ATP, Early Rounds
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round
9 p.m., ESPN2 — TBT: TBD, Second Round
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.