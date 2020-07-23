SPORTS ON AIR
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
10 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at Doosan
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Samsung at Kia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
6 p.m., MLBN — Detroit at Cincinnati
7 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
9 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at Houston
10 p.m., ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m., PARAMOUNT — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.
NBA
5 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.
RUGBY
1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Sydney at New Zealand
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
TENNIS
10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men’s Final
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-2, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL
ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Samsung at Kia
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — LG at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
4 p.m., FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
7 p.m., FOX — NY Yankees at Washington
9 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
MEN’S LACROSSE
4 p.m., NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MEN’S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m., WBKI-28, WHAS-840 AM, Sporting KC II at Louisville City FC
10 p.m., NBCSN — Liga MX: TBA
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m., ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8 p.m., ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Auckland
