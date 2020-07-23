SPORTS ON AIR

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Greater Western Sydney

5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

10 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: From Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF

8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Third Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

2:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

5:25 a.m., ESPN — LG at Doosan

4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Samsung at Kia

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets

6 p.m., MLBN — Detroit at Cincinnati

7 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m., MLBN — Seattle at Houston

10 p.m., ESPN — LA Angels at Oakland

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m., PARAMOUNT — BELLATOR 42: Ricky Bandejas vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

NBA

5 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Oklahoma City vs. Boston, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.

7:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Toronto, The Arena, Kissimmee, Fla.

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Sydney at New Zealand

3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Christchurch

3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland

TENNIS

10 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Round Robin & Finals, UTR Pro Tennis Series Liga MAPFRE: Day 1; WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia

3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Orange Country vs. Philadelphia; The 2020 (Re)Open: GVC Eastern European Championship: Men’s Final

7 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: Washington vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-2, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

GOLF

6 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL

ORGANIZATION

4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Samsung at Kia

3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — LG at Doosan

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

4 p.m., FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers

7 p.m., FOX — NY Yankees at Washington

9 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at San Diego

MEN’S LACROSSE

4 p.m., NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MEN’S SOCCER

8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m., WBKI-28, WHAS-840 AM, Sporting KC II at Louisville City FC

10 p.m., NBCSN — Liga MX: TBA

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m., ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8 p.m., ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

RUGBY

3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington

11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Auckland

