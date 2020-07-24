SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Port Adelaide
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race at Kansas-2, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race at Kansas-1, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
BOXING
2 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Top Rank: Anthony Cacace vs. Lyon Woodstock Jr. (Super-Featherweights), London (taped)
GOLF
8 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The British Masters, Final Round, Lee Westwood Colt Course, Northumberland, England
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Samsung at Kia
3:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — LG at Doosan
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., FOX — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs
2 p.m., MLBN — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Minnesota at Chicago White Sox
4 p.m., FOX — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
7 p.m., FOX — NY Yankees at Washington
9 p.m., FS1 — Arizona at San Diego
MEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m., NBC — PLL: Redwoods vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Chaos vs. Chrome, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
8 p.m., WBKI-28, WHAS-840 AM, Sporting KC II at Louisville City FC
10 p.m., NBCSN — Liga MX: León at Guadalajara
10:30 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. New England, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m., ESPN — UFC 174 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
8 p.m., ESPN — UFC 174: Robert Whittaker vs. Darren Till (Middleweights), UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA
Noon, NBATV — Exhibition: LA Lakers vs. Orlando, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Miami vs. Utah, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Christchurch at Wellington
3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: St. George Illawarra at Cronulla-Sutherland
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Auckland
TENNIS
Noon, CBSSN — WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Noon, TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
2:30 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: San Diego vs. Washington
WNBA
Noon, ESPN — Seattle vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m., CBSSN — Indiana vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m., NBCSN — FIM MotoGP: The Andalucia Grand Prix, Circuito de Jerez, Jerez, Spain
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m., ESPN — LG at Doosan
LACROSSE
2 p.m., ESPN2 — MLL: TBD, Championship, Annapolis, Md.
4 p.m., NBC — PLL: Waterdogs vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., TBS — NY Yankees at Washington
4 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland OR Arizona at San Diego
7 p.m., ESPN — Atlanta at NY Mets
10 p.m., ESPN — San Francisco at LA Dodgers
MEN'S SOCCER
10:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa at West Ham
11 a.m., CNBC — Premier League: AFC Bournemouth at Everton
11 a.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce at Bologna
11 a.m., NBC — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
8:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. NY City FC, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: Kansas City vs. Vancouver, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
Noon, NBATV — Exhibition: Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
4 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Indiana vs. Dallas, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
6 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Portland vs. Toronto, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
8 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Houston vs. Memphis, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
TENNIS
Noon, CBSSN — WTT: New York vs. Washington, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Noon, TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin
2:30 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Round Robin; WTT: Las Vegas vs. Chicago
7 p.m., ESPN2 — WTT: San Diego vs. Philadelphia, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA
Noon, ESPN — Connecticut vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
5 p.m., CBSSN — Dallas vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
12:30 p.m., CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Houston vs. Chicago, Final, Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy, Utah
MONDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Geelong at Fremantle
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:30 p.m., MLBN — LA Angels at Oakland
4 p.m., ESPN — Arizona at San Diego
7:30 p.m., ESPN — NY Mets at Boston
MEN'S SOCCER
8:30 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
11 p.m., FS1 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
3 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Washington vs. LA Lakers, VISA Athletic Center, Reunion, Fla.
5:30 p.m., NBATV — Exhibition: Utah vs. Brooklyn, HP Field House, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
TENNIS
11 a.m., TENNIS — WTT: Chicago vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Las Vegas, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.