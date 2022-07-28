SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
6 a.m., FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle
12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney
5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
1:15 p.m., ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
3 p.m., USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
6 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
9 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis
CFL
9 p.m., ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
10 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Junior Women's Amateur
6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
3 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
4:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels
MEN'S SOCCER
2:55 p.m., ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship
9:55 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez
11 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC
SOFTBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
7 p.m., TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Dayton Regional: Blue Collar vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Dayton Regional: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia winner, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
WNBA
7 p.m., NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana
8 p.m., CBSSN — New York at Chicago
WOMEN'S SOCCER
7:45 p.m., FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia
SATURDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m., FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
9:30 a.m., USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
12:30 p.m., NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m., CBS — Week 7: Killer 3's vs. Aliens, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Tri-State, Dallas
BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.
GOLF
6 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
8:30 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Junior Women's Amateur
6 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: The Vanderbilt Handicap and Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston
7 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA
9 p.m., FS1 — Texas at LA Angels
MEN'S LACROSSE
2 p.m., ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas
MEN'S SOCCER
3 p.m., ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m., ESPN — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas
WOMEN'S LACROSSE
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
4 p.m., ESPN2 — TBD, Semifinal
6 p.m., ESPN2 — TBD, Semifinal
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m., ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.
WNBA
Noon, Seattle at Washington
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.