SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     6 a.m., FS2 — AFL Premiership: Melbourne at Fremantle

     12 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Sydney

     5 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING

     7:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     10:55 a.m., ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     1:15 p.m., ESPNU — W Series: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     3 p.m., USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

     4:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

     6 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Reese's 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

     9 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The TSport 200, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

CFL 

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — British Columbia at Saskatchewan

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Second Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

     10 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

     6 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Junior Women's Amateur

     6 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

     3 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga

     4:30 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     9:30 p.m., MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at San Diego OR Texas at LA Angels

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:55 p.m., ESPN2 — English League: Burnley at Huddersfield Town, Championship

     9:55 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Toluca at Juárez

     11 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Seattle at LAFC

SOFTBALL

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Eberle, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

     7 p.m., TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds

     5 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals

     6 a.m. (Saturday), TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP, Umag-ATP, Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA, Warsaw-WTA Quarterfinals 

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Dayton Regional: Blue Collar vs. Heartfire, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio 

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Dayton Regional: Red Scare vs. Best Virginia winner, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio 

WNBA 

     7 p.m., NBATV — Las Vegas at Indiana

     8 p.m., CBSSN — New York at Chicago

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

     7:45 p.m., FS2 — The America Cup: Argentina vs. Paraguay, Third-Place Match, Armenia, Colombia

SATURDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5 a.m., FS1 — AFL Premiership: Western at Geelong

AUTO RACING

     6:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     9:30 a.m., USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

     9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

     12:30 p.m., NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

     2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

     3:30 p.m., NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis

BIG3 BASKETBALL

     1 p.m., CBS — Week 7: Killer 3's vs. Aliens, Ball Hogs vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Tri-State, Dallas

BOXING

     9 p.m., SHO — WBC Championship Main Card: Danny Garcia vs. Jose Benavidez Jr. (Light-Middleweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.

GOLF

     6 a.m., GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Third Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

     8:30 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Women's Scottish Open, Third Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

     3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

     6 p.m., GOLF — U.S. Junior Women's Amateur

     6 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Open, Final Round, Hillside Golf Links, Southport, England

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: The Vanderbilt Handicap and Jim Dandy Stakes, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4 p.m., FS1 — Milwaukee at Boston

     7 p.m., FOX — Regional Coverage: TBA

     9 p.m., FS1 — Texas at LA Angels

MEN'S LACROSSE

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Frisco, Texas

MEN'S SOCCER

     3 p.m., ABC — MLS: Portland at Minnesota United FC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     8 p.m., ESPN — UCF 277 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Dallas

WOMEN'S LACROSSE

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBA, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — TBD, Semifinal

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — TBD, Semifinal

TRACK AND FIELD

     11:30 a.m., ESPN2 — ATL: The Ed Murphey Classic, Memphis, Tenn.

WNBA

     Noon, Seattle at Washington 

