TODAY

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

     10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kiwoom at Doosan

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Doosan at LG

LACROSSE

     7 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4 p.m., MLBN — Toronto at Washington

     7 p.m., FOX — Boston at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Minnesota

     9:45 p.m., FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NBA

     6:30 p.m., TNT — Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

NHL

     4 p.m., NHLN — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

     7 p.m., NHLN — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

     10 p.m., NHLN — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta

TENNIS

     9 a.m., TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

     Noon, TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

     4 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

     7 p.m., CBSSN - WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.

WNBA

     6 p.m., ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     8 p.m., NBATV — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

     10 p.m., ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla. 

FRIDAY

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

     6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom

GOLF

     7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India

     9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio

     11:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.

     7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.

KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at LG

     4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — TBA

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at San Francisco

MEN'S SOCCER 

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla. 

NBA 

     4 p.m., NBATV — Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     6:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

     9:05 p.m., ESPN — Houston vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.

RUGBY

     3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch

