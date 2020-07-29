SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
10 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, First Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, First Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Kiwoom at Doosan
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — Doosan at LG
LACROSSE
7 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., MLBN — Toronto at Washington
7 p.m., FOX — Boston at N.Y. Mets or Cleveland at Minnesota
9:45 p.m., FS1 — San Diego at San Francisco
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Sporting Kansas City, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
6:30 p.m., TNT — Utah vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
4 p.m., NHLN — Exhibition: Nashville vs. Dallas, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
7 p.m., NHLN — Exhibition: Boston vs. Columbus, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
10 p.m., NHLN — Exhibition: Vegas vs. Arizona, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta
TENNIS
9 a.m., TENNIS — WTT: Philadelphia vs. New York, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
Noon, TENNIS — WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
4 p.m., TENNIS — WTT: Washington vs. Orlando, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
7 p.m., CBSSN - WTT: San Diego vs. Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va.
WNBA
6 p.m., ESPN — Seattle vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
8 p.m., NBATV — Chicago vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
10 p.m., ESPN — Connecticut vs. Los Angeles, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
9:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
6:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India
9 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, First Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio
11:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Second Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn.
7 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Second Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif.
KOREA BASEBALL ORGANIZATION
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at LG
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at San Francisco
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN2 — MLS is Back Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
NBA
4 p.m., NBATV — Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
6:45 p.m., ESPN — Boston vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
9:05 p.m., ESPN — Houston vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN 2 — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Christchurch
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.