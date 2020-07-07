SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: Red Scare vs. Big X or Jackson TN Underdogs
4 p.m., ESPN — TBT: Carmen's Crew vs. House of 'Paign or War Tampa
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA 2K League
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — KT at Kia
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea
1:25 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Florentina vs. Cagliari
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton vs. Liverpool
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Bologna vs. Sassuolo
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Orlando City SC vs. Inter Miami CF
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Nashville SC vs. Chicago Fire
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR XFINITY Series Shady Rays 200 at Kentucky Speedway
BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TMT) vs. Jimmy V or Herd That
4 p.m., ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete or Power of the Paw
BOXING
8 p.m., ESPN — Miller vs. Forrest
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Workday Charity Open at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
5:25 a.m., ESPN — NC at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham
1:25 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: SPAL vs. Udinese
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
• GOLF
Covered Bridge, Champions Pointe member-guest set
Covered Bridge and Champions Pointe Golf Clubs will hold a member-guest tournament July 23-25.
Cost is $800 per team. The cost includes Thursday Team Alternate Shot Event & Cocktail Party, 2 Days Breakfast, 2 Days Lunch, Dinner with Spouses Saturday Evening, Prizes, Tournament Gift, Closest To The Pin Contest Each Day, Gross & Net Team Skins Each Day and Calcutta Fees For Your Team. Golf Rates Are An Additional $143 For Open Members & All Guests. Golf Rates Can Be Paid Individually or Come Off Your Member Card.
Floyd Memorial Foundation Classic set for Sept. 18
Floyd Memorial Foundation will host its 34th annual golf classic will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs. The event was originally scheduled for June 5.
“It’s been a very challenging year for communities throughout the nation and the world at almost every level due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “We want to provide folks with something to look forward to, a safe and fun day on the golf course with friends and co-workers while supporting the mission of the Foundation.”
This annual event celebrates Baptist Health Floyd employees and the care provided to the Southern Indiana community, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties. Community businesses are welcome and invited to participate as a sponsor and golfer.
Funds raised from the golf classic aid the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s mission of providing philanthropic support for Baptist Health Floyd and area health-related initiatives to enhance the quality of care available to the community. In years past, proceeds have supported the purchase of vital medical equipment and resources for the hospital, community health initiatives including free health screenings, and local health-related programs and initiatives.
For more information about the 34th annual golf classic, how to sponsor the event or register a team, visit www.FloydFoundation.org or call 812.949.5519.
• HUNTING
Registration for reserved hunts underway
Hunters can currently apply for a reserved hunt online by visiting on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
The online method is the only way to apply. No late entries will be accepted. Applicants must possess a hunting license that is valid for the hunt for which they are applying.
Hunters will be selected through a random computerized drawing. Applicants will be able to view drawing results online within two weeks after application deadlines. An email will be sent to all applicants when the drawing is completed.
Applications for the following hunting opportunities opened Monday and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 17: dove hunt draw, waterfowl hunt draw, deer hunt draw, military/refuge firearm, primitive and archery deer hunt draw, youth firearm deer hunt, pheasant hunt draws. Only one application per hunt is allowed. No changes can be made once the application is submitted.
The application process is now consolidated into the online services website along with licenses, CheckIN Game, and HIP registration. An online account is not required to apply, but a Customer ID number is needed.
In this new system, hunts without a registration fee will follow the same process as those with a fee. For hunts with no fee required in order to register, applicants will be asked to “Add to Cart,” “Proceed to Checkout,” and “Place Order.” If the transaction total is $0, the applicant will not be asked to enter credit card information. Applicants must place an order to submit their application.
To view draw hunt results, applicants can log into their online services account or click “View hunt draw results” at the same site they used to apply for the hunt. From that site, they should select “Click here” under Reserved Hunts to see the status of registered hunts. The link will only show upcoming hunts that an individual has registered for. Logging into an account online is required to see the full history of past hunt registrations, including previous years.
More information is available at on.IN.gov/reservedhunt.
Community deer hunting coordinator training offered
Individuals interested in becoming qualified as Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP) deer hunting coordinators are invited to attend this year’s training session on Saturday, July 11.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human/deer conflicts. CHAP is described in detail at wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.
The training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Bloomington Field Office. Coordinators may be hired by communities applying for CHAP to implement safe deer-hunting practices in various types of communities, parks and terrains in accordance with the CHAP program. Training will cover topics including the biology of white-tailed deer, deer management options and successful deer hunting in urban communities.
The training will be contracted through White Buffalo, Inc. An online portion of training will be required prior to attending the in-person training session. Training-session participants should come ready to participate and take notes. An outdoor field trip portion of the session is planned, and participants should come dressed appropriately for the weather, ready to caravan to the field trip location with their own lunches. Lunch will not be provided.
Registration is required for the event, and the deadline is Friday, June 26. Participation is limited to 20 people. To learn more and register, visit https://bit.ly/2THjFHM.
To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
• PADDLING
DNR launches ‘Where to Paddle’ interactive map
DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
“Previous river guides that were available for Indiana were outdated,” said Dale Brier, director of Outdoor Recreation. “This new map provides Hoosier paddlers with critical and updated information about our water trails in one convenient resource.”
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
“Indiana has needed a good statewide paddle guide for many years,” said Dan Valleskey, co-founder of the statewide paddling organization Indiana Paddlesports Alliance. “We have some great rivers in this state, and paddle sports are growing rapidly. I look forward to having the use of a good, up-to-date portable tool that will help plan trips.”
For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.