SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR XFINITY Series Shady Rays 200 at Kentucky Speedway
BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: The Money Team (TMT) vs. Jimmy V or Herd That
4 p.m., ESPN — TBT: Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete or Power of the Paw
BOXING
8 p.m., ESPN — Miller vs. Forrest
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Workday Charity Open, First Round, at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — LG at Doosan
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — NC at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
9 a.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: New York City FC vs. Philadelphia Union
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth vs. Tottenham
1:25 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: SPAL vs. Udinese
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aston Villa vs. Manchester United
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix practice
8 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR XFINITY Series: Alsco 300 at Kentucky Speedway
BASKETBALL
2 p.m., ESPN — TBT: Golden Eagles vs. Team Brotherly Love
4 p.m., ESPN — TBT: The Money Team or Herd That vs. Overseas Elite or Armored Athlete
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Workday Charity Open, Second Round, at Muirfield Village GC in Dublin, Ohio
5 p.m., NBCSN — American Century Championship, First Round at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
10 p.m., GOLF — American Century Championship, First Round at Edgewood Tahoe Resort in Lake Tahoe, Nev.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — NC at LG
4:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Doosan at Lotte
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
8 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Toronto FC vs. D.C. United
10:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS is Back Tournament: Seattle Sounders vs. San Jose Earthquakes
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Crusaders vs. Blues
SPORTS BRIEFS
• GOLF
Floyd Memorial Foundation Classic set for Sept. 18
Floyd Memorial Foundation will host its 34th annual golf classic will be held Friday, Sept. 18 at Valley View Golf Club in Floyds Knobs. The event was originally scheduled for June 5.
“It’s been a very challenging year for communities throughout the nation and the world at almost every level due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Meredith Lambe, executive director of the Floyd Memorial Foundation. “We want to provide folks with something to look forward to, a safe and fun day on the golf course with friends and co-workers while supporting the mission of the Foundation.”
This annual event celebrates Baptist Health Floyd employees and the care provided to the Southern Indiana community, including Floyd, Clark, Harrison, Crawford, Scott and Washington counties. Community businesses are welcome and invited to participate as a sponsor and golfer.
Funds raised from the golf classic aid the Floyd Memorial Foundation’s mission of providing philanthropic support for Baptist Health Floyd and area health-related initiatives to enhance the quality of care available to the community. In years past, proceeds have supported the purchase of vital medical equipment and resources for the hospital, community health initiatives including free health screenings, and local health-related programs and initiatives.
For more information about the 34th annual golf classic, how to sponsor the event or register a team, visit www.FloydFoundation.org or call 812.949.5519.
• PADDLING
DNR launches ‘Where to Paddle’ interactive map
DNR’s Division of Outdoor Recreation has launched a new interactive “Where to Paddle” map that is designed to highlight Indiana’s water trails. It can be found at on.IN.gov/wheretopaddle.
“Previous river guides that were available for Indiana were outdated,” said Dale Brier, director of Outdoor Recreation. “This new map provides Hoosier paddlers with critical and updated information about our water trails in one convenient resource.”
Public access sites, canoe and kayak outfitters, low-head dam locations and river miles are displayed in the map, which also includes USGS water gauges that display real-time stream flow at stations across the state. The map compiles data layers that were collected over many years and managed by multiple divisions into one location.
“Indiana has needed a good statewide paddle guide for many years,” said Dan Valleskey, co-founder of the statewide paddling organization Indiana Paddlesports Alliance. “We have some great rivers in this state, and paddle sports are growing rapidly. I look forward to having the use of a good, up-to-date portable tool that will help plan trips.”
For more information on Indiana’s water trails, see dnr.IN.gov/outdoor/4236.htm.
