TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Va.
7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 14, Salt Lake City
FISHING
Noon, ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 1, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — Doosan at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN, MLBN — MLB Draft: Round 1
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN — DFB-Pokal: Eintracht Frankfurt at Bayern Munich, Semifinal
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League
THURSDAY
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge – Featured Groups, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge – Featured Groups, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at NC
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — TBA
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m., ESPN — MLB Draft: Round 2-5
GOLF
Champions Pointe Golf Club will host its inaugural club championship June 27-28.
The 36-hole stroke play tournament will crown an overall champion, as well as in other divisions. There is no entry fee required for the club event, but all standard green fees apply and can come off member card.
The divisions will be as follows: Championship (black/Fuzzy tees); Regular (white tees); Senior, ages 50-64 (white tees); Super Senior, ages 65-74 (grey tees); Legends, ages 75 & up (red tees), Ladies gross & net (red tees).
Call the Champions Pointe Pro Shop at 812-294-1800 ext. 4 to sign up to participate in the club championship.
