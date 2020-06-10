LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Cameron Stephens (Louisville):The Silver Creek graduate, a junior on the men’s track & field team, competed in two meets during the indoor season. He won the 3,000-meter run at the Gene Edmonds Open at Purdue with a time of 8 minutes, 41.82 seconds.
Skylar Stidham (Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate, a sophomore on the men’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Hoosiers. He finished third in the 3,000 in the IU vs. Tennessee Duals, second in the 5,000 at Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational, was a member of the victorious 3,200 relay team at the Gladstein Invitational and took 20th in the 5,000 at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.
SPORTS ON AIR TODAY AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Richmond at Collingwood
BOXING
7 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente (Featherweights), Las Vegas
FISHING
8 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
Noon, ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 2, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge – Featured Groups, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge – Featured Groups, First Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — KT at Samsung
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m., ESPN, MLBN — MLB Draft: Round 2-5
RUGBY
4 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand
6 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m., NBCSN — IAFF Diamond League: The Oslo Bislett Games, Bislett Stadium, Oslo, Norway
FRIDAY GOLF
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge – Featured Groups, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — KT at Samsung
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
RODEO
9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
