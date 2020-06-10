LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Cameron Stephens (Louisville):The Silver Creek graduate, a junior on the men’s track & field team, competed in two meets during the indoor season. He won the 3,000-meter run at the Gene Edmonds Open at Purdue with a time of 8 minutes, 41.82 seconds.

Skylar Stidham (Indiana): The Christian Academy graduate, a sophomore on the men’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Hoosiers. He finished third in the 3,000 in the IU vs. Tennessee Duals, second in the 5,000 at Notre Dame’s Meyo Invitational, was a member of the victorious 3,200 relay team at the Gladstein Invitational and took 20th in the 5,000 at the Big Ten Indoor Championships.

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

