TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Fremantle at Brisbane
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Adelaide at Port Adelaide
FISHING
8 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
Noon, ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Day 3, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
GOLF
4 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge - Featured Groups, Second Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live
4:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Kia at SK
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at Hoffenheim
RODEO
9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
RUGBY
4 a.m., FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at New Zealand
6 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Penrith at Parramatta
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Waikato at Otago
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Newcastle
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race Homestead-Miami-1, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla.
3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Race Homestead-Miami-1, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla.
BOWLING
6 p.m., FOX — PBA: Summer Clash, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge - Featured Groups, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge - Featured Groups, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
5 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Kia at SK
12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — TBA
MEN'S SOCCER
9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
RODEO
9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
AREA SPORTS
• GOLF
Champions Pointe to host club championship
Champions Pointe Golf Club will host its inaugural club championship June 27-28.
The 36-hole stroke play tournament will crown an overall champion, as well as in other divisions. There is no entry fee required for the club event, but all standard green fees apply and can come off member card.
The divisions will be as follows: Championship (black/Fuzzy tees); Regular (white tees); Senior, ages 50-64 (white tees); Super Senior, ages 65-74 (grey tees); Legends, ages 75 & up (red tees), Ladies gross & net (red tees).
Call the Champions Pointe Pro Shop at 812-294-1800 ext. 4 to sign up to participate in the club championship.
• HUNTING
Community deer hunting coordinator training offered July 11
Individuals interested in becoming qualified as Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP) deer hunting coordinators are invited to attend this year’s training session on Saturday, July 11.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human/deer conflicts. CHAP is described in detail at wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.
The training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Bloomington Field Office. Coordinators may be hired by communities applying for CHAP to implement safe deer-hunting practices in various types of communities, parks, and terrains in accordance with the CHAP program. Training will cover topics including the biology of white-tailed deer, deer management options, and successful deer hunting in urban communities.
The training will be contracted through White Buffalo, Inc. An online portion of training will be required prior to attending the in-person training session. Training-session participants should come ready to participate and take notes. An outdoor field trip portion of the session is planned, and participants should come dressed appropriately for the weather, ready to caravan to the field trip location with their own lunches. Lunch will not be provided.
Registration is required for the event, and the deadline is Friday, June 26. Participation is limited to 20 people. To learn more and register, visit https://bit.ly/2THjFHM.
To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
