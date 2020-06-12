SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11 p.m., FS1 — AFL: North Melbourne at Greater Western Sydney
4 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — AFL: Western at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., ESPN2 — 24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Midpoint of 2020 race, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe
3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Hooters 250, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla.
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla.
3 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — 24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Conclusion of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe 12:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Race Homestead-Miami-1, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla.
BOWLING
6 p.m., FOX — PBA: Summer Clash, Jupiter, Fla.
FISHING
8 a.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala.
12 p.m., ESPN2 — Bassmaster Elite Series: Final Day, Lake Eufaula, Ala.GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge - Featured Groups, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge - Featured Groups, Third Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
6 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — KT at Samsung
MEN'S SOCCER
9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Fortuna Düsseldorf
9:20 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Frankfurt at Hertha Berlin
12:20 p.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at Bayern Munich
RODEO
9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
RUGBY
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Wellington at Auckland
SUNDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Western at St. Kilda
AUTO RACING
3 a.m., ESPN2 — 24 Hours Of Le Mans Virtual: Conclusion of 2020 event, virtual Circuit de la Sarthe
Noon, ESPN — Formula 1 eSports Series: The Pro Exhibition, virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 250, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla.
1 p.m., ESPN — Formula 1 eSports Series: The Canadian Virtual Grand Prix, virtual Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
3:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Homestead-Miami Raceway, Homestead, Fla.
7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 15, Salt Lake City
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
2 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
6 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m., ESPN — KT at Samsung
MEN'S SOCCER
9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Augsburg at FSV Mainz
11:50 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen at Schalke
RODEO
11 a.m., CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
1 p.m., CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas
MONDAY
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
Area sports
• GOLF
Champions Pointe Golf Club will host its inaugural club championship June 27-28.
The 36-hole stroke play tournament will crown an overall champion, as well as in other divisions. There is no entry fee required for the club event, but all standard green fees apply and can come off member card.
The divisions will be as follows: Championship (black/Fuzzy tees); Regular (white tees); Senior, ages 50-64 (white tees); Super Senior, ages 65-74 (grey tees); Legends, ages 75 & up (red tees), Ladies gross & net (red tees).
Call the Champions Pointe Pro Shop at 812-294-1800 ext. 4 to sign up to participate in the club championship.
• HUNTING
Individuals interested in becoming qualified as Community Hunting Access Program (CHAP) deer hunting coordinators are invited to attend this year’s training session on Saturday, July 11.
CHAP is designed to increase hunting opportunities for white-tailed deer in communities and help alleviate human/deer conflicts. CHAP is described in detail at wildlife.IN.gov/9420.htm.
The training will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the DNR Fish & Wildlife Bloomington Field Office. Coordinators may be hired by communities applying for CHAP to implement safe deer-hunting practices in various types of communities, parks, and terrains in accordance with the CHAP program. Training will cover topics including the biology of white-tailed deer, deer management options, and successful deer hunting in urban communities.
The training will be contracted through White Buffalo, Inc. An online portion of training will be required prior to attending the in-person training session. Training-session participants should come ready to participate and take notes. An outdoor field trip portion of the session is planned, and participants should come dressed appropriately for the weather, ready to caravan to the field trip location with their own lunches. Lunch will not be provided.
Registration is required for the event, and the deadline is Friday, June 26. Participation is limited to 20 people. To learn more and register, visit https://bit.ly/2THjFHM.
To view all DNR news releases, please see dnr.IN.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.