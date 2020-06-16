SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING

     8:30 a.m., NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — KT at SK

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER

     12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund

     3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City

NBA BASKETBALL

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

     Noon, ESPN2 — Red Bull Homestretch

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

GOLF

     11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — KT at SK

     5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

RUGBY

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle

     6 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith

AREA SPORTS

• GOLF

Champions Pointe Golf Club will host its inaugural club championship June 27-28. 

The 36-hole stroke play tournament will crown an overall champion, as well as in other divisions. There is no entry fee required for the club event, but all standard green fees apply and can come off member card. 

The divisions will be as follows: Championship (black/Fuzzy tees); Regular (white tees); Senior, ages 50-64 (white tees); Super Senior, ages 65-74 (grey tees); Legends, ages 75 & up (red tees), Ladies gross & net (red tees). 

Call the Champions Pointe Pro Shop at 812-294-1800 ext. 4 to sign up to participate in the club championship. 

