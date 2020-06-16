SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Salt Lake City
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m., NBCSN — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Day 2, Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — KT at SK
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Schalke vs. Frankfurt
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Aston Villa
2:30 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: FSV Mainz vs. Borussia Dortmund
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Manchester City
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League
RUGBY
5:30 a.m. (Thursday), FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
Noon, ESPN2 — Red Bull Homestretch
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
GOLF
11 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, First Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — KT at SK
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Brisbane at Newcastle
6 a.m. (Friday), FS1 — NRL: Melbourne at Penrith
AREA SPORTS
• GOLF
Champions Pointe Golf Club will host its inaugural club championship June 27-28.
The 36-hole stroke play tournament will crown an overall champion, as well as in other divisions. There is no entry fee required for the club event, but all standard green fees apply and can come off member card.
The divisions will be as follows: Championship (black/Fuzzy tees); Regular (white tees); Senior, ages 50-64 (white tees); Super Senior, ages 65-74 (grey tees); Legends, ages 75 & up (red tees), Ladies gross & net (red tees).
Call the Champions Pointe Pro Shop at 812-294-1800 ext. 4 to sign up to participate in the club championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.