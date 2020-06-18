Julien Magallanes & Cameron Stephens (Louisville): The Borden and Silver Creek graduates, both members of the men’s cross country and track & field teams, were named to the 2019-20 Atlantic Coast Conference Honor Roll on Thursday. The honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity level sport and recorded a grade-point average of 3.0, or better, during the full academic year.

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne

2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood

GOLF

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Doosan at LG

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton

5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The MoneyLion 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.

GOLF

1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

HORSE RACING

9 a.m., NBC — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Ascot, England

11:30 a.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

6 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

3:55 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at LG

MEN’S SOCCER

9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham

RUGBY

5:30 a.m., FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney

Tags

Recommended for you