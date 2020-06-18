Julien Magallanes & Cameron Stephens (Louisville): The Borden and Silver Creek graduates, both members of the men’s cross country and track & field teams, were named to the 2019-20 Atlantic Coast Conference Honor Roll on Thursday. The honor roll is comprised of student-athletes who participated in a varsity level sport and recorded a grade-point average of 3.0, or better, during the full academic year.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
11:30 p.m., FS2 — AFL: Sydney at North Melbourne
2:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: St. Kilda at Collingwood
GOLF
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Second Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — Doosan at LG
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Southampton at Norwich City
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester United at Tottenham
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Super Rugby: Auckland at Hamilton
5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The MoneyLion 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour Golf: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
HORSE RACING
9 a.m., NBC — IHR: The Royal Ascot, Ascot, England
11:30 a.m., FS1 — America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at LG
MEN’S SOCCER
9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
12:30 p.m., NBC — Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham
RUGBY
5:30 a.m., FS1 — Parramatta at Sydney
