LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Addison Greenwell (Marian): The New Albany graduate, a senior on the men's golf team, appeared in one tournament during the abbreviated season. He tied for 20th-place at the Gulf Shores Invitational in early March.  

Hayden Hope (Spalding): The Christian Academy graduate, a sophomore on the men's golf team, competed in four tournaments in the fall as the Eagles' spring season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. His top finish was a tie for 16th in the Stateline Shootout last September. 

Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Hanwha

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

NBA

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League 

WEDNESDAY

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     4:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Kiwoom at Hanwha

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen 

Tags

Recommended for you