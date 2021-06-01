AREA CALENDAR
THURSDAY
Boys’ golf
New Albany, Floyd Central at Providence, 1:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge GC
BASEBALL
IHSAA REGIONAL PAIRINGS
CLASS 4A JASPER
Saturday at Ruxer Field
Game 1: Center Grove (28-4) vs. Columbus North (25-4-1), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Floyd Central (22-7) vs. Jasper (24-2), 1:30 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
CLASS 3A SOUTHRIDGE
Saturday
Game 1: Silver Creek (23-8-1) vs. Southridge (22-7), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Evansville Memorial (18-9) vs. Batesville (22-5), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
CLASS 2A EVANSVILLE MATER DEI
Saturday at Bosse Field
Game 1: South Ripley (15-6) vs. Providence (19-7), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Linton-Stockton (12-7) vs. North Posey (18-7), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.
CLASS A LANESVILLE
Saturday
Game 1: Loogootee (19-7) vs. Tecumseh (17-13), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Borden (20-6-1) vs. West Washington (12-12), 12:30 p.m.
Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.
TRACK & FIELD
INDIANA ASSOCIATION OF TRACK AND CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS
Boys
1. Carmel
2. Fishers
3. West Lafayette Harrison
4. Warren Central
5. Lawrence Central
6. Brownsburg
7. Columbus North
8. Center Grove
9. Merrillville
10. Highlander
11. Noblesville
12. East Central
13. Michigan City
14. Zionsville
15. Hobart
16. Hamilton Southeastern
17. Angola
18. Avon
19. Plainfield
20. Pendleton Heights
Girls
1. North Central
2. FW Northrop
3. Noblesville
4. Hamilton Southeastern
5. Center Grove
6. Bishop Chatard
7. Columbus North
8. Warren Central
9. Cathedral
10. Carmel
11. Zionsville
12. Lawrence Central
13. Lake Central
14. Chesterton
15. Valparaiso
16. Fishers
17. Culver Academies
18. Floyd Central
19. Whiteland
20. East Central
Others receiving votes: WL Harrison, Park Tudor, Bloomington South, Bloomington North, New Albany.
BOYS' GOLF
INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL
1. Guerin Catholic
2. Carmel
3. Center Grove/FW Carroll
5. Zionsville
6. Hamilton Southeastern
7. Bloomington South
8. Westfield
9. Penn
10. Silver Creek
11. Columbus North
12. Columbia City
13. Fishers
14. Franklin
15. Floyd Central
16. Warsaw
17. Crown Point
18. Blackhawk Christian
19. Leo
20. Cathedral
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 4, Individual time-trial, 10 miles, Firminy to Roche-la-Molière, France (taped)
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
8 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Houston
10 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at Seattle (11 p.m.) OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)
MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
5 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MEN’S SOCCER
2:50 p.m., ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France
3:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1
6 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1
8:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1
NBA 7 p.m., NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5
7:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5
9:30 p.m., NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5
10 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1
10 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2
TENNIS
3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
WOMEN’S WATER POLO
9 p.m., ESPNU — U.S. vs. Hungary, El Segundo, Calif.
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ESPN — World Series: Oklahoma vs. James Madison
2:30 p.m., ESPN — World Series: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia
7 p.m., ESPN — World Series: Alabama vs. Arizona
9:30 p.m., ESPN — World Series: UCLA vs. Florida State
GOLF
7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany
3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio
7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open Championship, First Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
11:50 a.m., ESPNU — UEFA U-21: TBD, Semifinal
2:50 p.m., ESPNU — UEFA U-21: TBD, Semifinal
NBA
TBD, TBD — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6
TBD, TBD — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, First Round, Game 6
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7 p.m., FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis
