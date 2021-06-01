AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY

Boys’ golf

New Albany, Floyd Central at Providence, 1:30 p.m. at Covered Bridge GC

.

BASEBALL

IHSAA REGIONAL PAIRINGS

CLASS 4A JASPER

Saturday at Ruxer Field

Game 1: Center Grove (28-4) vs. Columbus North (25-4-1), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Floyd Central (22-7) vs. Jasper (24-2), 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

CLASS 3A SOUTHRIDGE

Saturday

Game 1: Silver Creek (23-8-1) vs. Southridge (22-7), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Evansville Memorial (18-9) vs. Batesville (22-5), 1 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

CLASS 2A EVANSVILLE MATER DEI

Saturday at Bosse Field

Game 1: South Ripley (15-6) vs. Providence (19-7), 11 a.m.

Game 2: Linton-Stockton (12-7) vs. North Posey (18-7), 1 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 8 p.m.

CLASS A LANESVILLE

Saturday

Game 1: Loogootee (19-7) vs. Tecumseh (17-13), 10 a.m.

Game 2: Borden (20-6-1) vs. West Washington (12-12), 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 6 p.m.

.

TRACK & FIELD 

INDIANA ASSOCIATION OF TRACK AND CROSS COUNTRY COACHES ASSOCIATION POLLS

Boys

1. Carmel

2. Fishers

3. West Lafayette Harrison

4. Warren Central

5. Lawrence Central

6. Brownsburg

7. Columbus North

8. Center Grove

9. Merrillville

10. Highlander

11. Noblesville

12. East Central

13. Michigan City

14. Zionsville

15. Hobart

16. Hamilton Southeastern

17. Angola

18. Avon

19. Plainfield

20. Pendleton Heights

Girls

1. North Central

2. FW Northrop

3. Noblesville

4. Hamilton Southeastern

5. Center Grove

6. Bishop Chatard

7. Columbus North

8. Warren Central

9. Cathedral

10. Carmel

11. Zionsville

12. Lawrence Central

13. Lake Central

14. Chesterton

15. Valparaiso

16. Fishers

17. Culver Academies

18. Floyd Central

19. Whiteland

20. East Central

Others receiving votes: WL Harrison, Park Tudor, Bloomington South, Bloomington North, New Albany.

.

BOYS' GOLF

INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL GOLF COACHES ASSOCIATION POLL

1. Guerin Catholic

2. Carmel

3. Center Grove/FW Carroll

5. Zionsville

6. Hamilton Southeastern

7. Bloomington South

8. Westfield

9. Penn

10. Silver Creek

11. Columbus North

12. Columbia City

13. Fishers

14. Franklin

15. Floyd Central

16. Warsaw

17. Crown Point

18. Blackhawk Christian

19. Leo

20. Cathedral

.

SPORTS ON AIR

WEDNESDAY

CYCLING

2 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — UCI: The Criterium du Dauphine, Stage 4, Individual time-trial, 10 miles, Firminy to Roche-la-Molière, France (taped)

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Chicago White Sox at Cleveland OR Philadelphia at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

8 p.m., ESPN — Boston at Houston

10 p.m., MLBN — Oakland at Seattle (11 p.m.) OR St. Louis at LA Dodgers (Games Joined in Progress)

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

5 p.m., GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MEN’S SOCCER

2:50 p.m., ESPN2 — International Friendly: France vs. Wales, Nice, France

3:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Brasiliense at Grêmio, 3rd Round Leg 1

6 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Ceará at Fortaleza, 3rd Round Leg 1

8:30 p.m., FS2 — Copa Do Brasil: Atlético Goianiense at Corinthians, 3rd Round Leg 1

NBA 7 p.m., NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 5

7:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 5

9:30 p.m., NBATV — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 5

10 p.m., TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Dallas at LA Clippers, First Round, Game 5

NHL

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Montréal at Winnipeg, North Division Final, Game 1

10 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Playoff: Vegas at Colorado, West Division Final, Game 2

TENNIS

3 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

9 p.m., ESPNU — U.S. vs. Hungary, El Segundo, Calif.

.

THURSDAY

AUTO RACING

5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, ESPN — World Series: Oklahoma vs. James Madison

2:30 p.m., ESPN — World Series: Oklahoma State vs. Georgia

7 p.m., ESPN — World Series: Alabama vs. Arizona

9:30 p.m., ESPN — World Series: UCLA vs. Florida State

GOLF

7 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The European Open, First Round, Green Eagle Golf Course, Winsen, Germany

3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Memorial Tournament, First Round, Muirfeld Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

7 p.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The U.S. Women’s Open Championship, First Round, Olympic Club Lake Course, San Francisco

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

11:50 a.m., ESPNU — UEFA U-21: TBD, Semifinal

2:50 p.m., ESPNU — UEFA U-21: TBD, Semifinal

NBA

TBD, TBD — Western Conference Playoff: Denver at Portland, First Round, Game 6

TBD, TBD — Western Conference Playoff: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, First Round, Game 6

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7 p.m., FS1 — North Division: Conquerors vs. Alphas, Indianapolis

