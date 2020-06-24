LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Ross Ellis (Southern Indiana): The Floyd Central graduate, a freshman on the men’s track & field team, competed in four indoor meets for the Screaming Eagles, competing in the 600- and 800-meter runs as well as the mile. He placed 11th in the 600 at the John Craft 2020, then was 15th in the 800 and 16th in the mile at the Indianapolis Greyhound Invitational.
Kooper Falkenstein (Southern Indiana): The Jeffersonville graduate, a senior on the men’s tennis team, went 1-4 in singles and 4-5 in doubles during the abbreviated season. He earned Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — TBA
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Manchester United
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Liverpool
3:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Lazio at Atalanta
TENNIS
4 p.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Credit One Bank Invitational
