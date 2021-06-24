SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

     5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 1, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 2, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

     6 p.m., FS1 — ARCA Series: The AnywhereIsPossible 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

     5:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE 

     1 p.m., ESPNU — STX National Showcase: TBD, Final, Columbia, Md.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — College World Series: NC State vs. Vanderbilt, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — College World Series: Mississippi State vs. TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING

     6:30 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles

GOLF

     6:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

     11 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Second Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GYMNASTICS

     8 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Women's Day 1, St. Louis

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S LACROSSE

     8 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Whipsnakes LC vs. Atlas LC, Baltimore

MEN'S SOCCER

     8 p.m., FS1 — MLS: Orlando City SC at Inter Miami CF

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6:30 p.m., WKRD-790 AM — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats 

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     9 p.m., SHO — Bellator 261: Tim Johnson vs. Valentin Moldavsky (Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — PFL 6: Heavyweights & Women's Lightweights, Atlantic City, N.J.

NBA 

     3 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine

     8:30 p.m., TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2

NHL 

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: NY Islanders at Tampa Bay, Game 7 (if necessary)

TRACK AND FIELD

     5 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore. 

SATURDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

     5:30 a.m., FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

     5:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Practice 3, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

     8:55 a.m., ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

     11 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

     Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

     2 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio

     3 p.m., NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

     7 p.m., FS1 — Motoamerica Superbike

     8 p.m., CBS — Superstar Racing Experience: The Camping World SRX Series, Eldora Speedway, New Weston, Ohio

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     2 p.m., ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary)

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (if necessary)

CYCLING

     6:30 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: Tour de France, Stage 1, Brest to Landerneau, 123 miles

GOLF

     7:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich

     1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

     1 p.m., NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Third Round, The Highlands Course, Johns Creek, Georgia

     3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

     3 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Summit County, Ohio

GYMNASTICS

     4 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Men's Finals, St. Louis

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     4 p.m., FS1 — Kansas City at Texas

     7 p.m., FOX — TBA

MEN'S LACROSSE

     8 p.m., NBCSN — PLL: Waterdogs LC vs. Archers LC

MEN'S SOCCER 

     11:30 a.m., ESPN — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, Amsterdam

     2:30 p.m., ABC — UEFA European Championship: TBD, Round of 16, London

     5:30 p.m., ESPN — MLS: LA FC at Sporting KC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     6:30 p.m., WKRD-790 AM — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats 

NBA 

     9 p.m., ESPN — Western Conference Final: Phoenix at L.A. Clippers, Game 4

NHL

     8 p.m., NBCSN — Stanley Cup Semifinal: Montreal at Vegas, Game 7

RUGBY

     10 p.m., FS1 — MLR: San Diego at Austin

     10 p.m., NBCSN — Premiership: TBA (taped)

TRACK AND FIELD

     9 p.m., NBC — U.S. Olympic Trials: Finals, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA

     1 p.m., CBS — Washington at Dallas 

