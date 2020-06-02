LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Nolan Keeler (Marian): The New Albany graduate, a freshman on the men's golf team, appeared in six events during the fall and spring for the Knights. In the fall, he finished eighth in the Shootout at Sultan's Run and tied for 10th in the SAU Bill Bockwitz Golf Classic. In the spring, he tied for 28th in the Gulf Shores Invitational.
Kamran Miles (Hanover): The New Washington graduate, a sophomore on the women's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Panthers. She finished fifth in the shot put in the Rose-Hulman Friday Night Spikes Opener and 12th in DePauw's Tiger Small College Indoor Invitational.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
10 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 12, Salt Lake City
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN2 — Lotte at Kia
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Werder Bremen
10 p.m., ESPN2 — Liga FPD: Jicaral Sercoba at Deportivo Saprissa
THURSDAY
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — Lotte at Kia
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
