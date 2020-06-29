Kaylan Hook head shot

Kaylan Hook 

LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Kaylan Hook (Southern Indiana): The New Albany graduate, a junior on the women's golf team, played in the Screaming Eagles Classic to start the fall season. She was also named Academic All-GLVC. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

BOXING

     8 p.m., ESPN — Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton vs. Manchester United

NBA

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA 2K League

WEDNESDAY

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m., ESPN — Hanwha at Kia

     5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER 

     12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aresenal at Norwich City 

     1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Cagliari

     3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham vs. Chelsea

     3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma 

     3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce vs. Sampdoria

NBA

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA 2K League

