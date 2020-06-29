LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Kaylan Hook (Southern Indiana): The New Albany graduate, a junior on the women's golf team, played in the Screaming Eagles Classic to start the fall season. She was also named Academic All-GLVC.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOXING
8 p.m., ESPN — Alex Saucedo vs. Sonny Fredrickson
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton vs. Manchester United
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA 2K League
WEDNESDAY
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Hanwha at Kia
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — Doosan at Kiwoom
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Aresenal at Norwich City
1:25 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Bologna at Cagliari
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham vs. Chelsea
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Serie A: Hellas Verona vs. Parma
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Lecce vs. Sampdoria
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA 2K League
