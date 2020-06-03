LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Lexi Gurr (Hanover): The Charlestown graduate, a sophomore on the women’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Panthers this past season. She was a member of Hanover’s fifth-place-finishing distance medley relay team, helping the Panthers take home the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor title in late February.
Haley Huddleston (Hanover): The Henryville graduate, a senior on the women’s track & field team, didn’t compete in any indoor meets. She previously played for the women’s basketball team.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
AUTO RACING
Noon, ESPN2 — Red Bull Homestretch
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Friday), ESPN2 — NC at Hanwha
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m., FS2 — America’s Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN2 — NC at Hanwha
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg
