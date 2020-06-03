LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Lexi Gurr (Hanover): The Charlestown graduate, a sophomore on the women’s track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Panthers this past season. She was a member of Hanover’s fifth-place-finishing distance medley relay team, helping the Panthers take home the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference indoor title in late February.

Haley Huddleston (Hanover): The Henryville graduate, a senior on the women’s track & field team, didn’t compete in any indoor meets. She previously played for the women’s basketball team.

