LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Victor Dailey (Indiana Tech): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman on the men's track & field team, didn't compete in any indoor meets during the abbreviated season. 

Hailey Lacy (Eastern Kentucky): The Jeffersonville graduate, a member of the women's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Colonels. She finished up the abbreviated season by finishing third in the pentathlon and fourth in the long jump at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships. 

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     4:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

     3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — LG at Kiwoom

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN'S SOCCER

     2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg

SATURDAY  

AUTO RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

     4:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton County, Ga.

BOWLING

     7 p.m., FOX — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla.

HORSE RACING

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     6 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

     3:55 a.m., ESPN — LG at Kiwoom

     12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — TBA

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

     9:20 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig

     12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund 

