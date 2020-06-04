LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Victor Dailey (Indiana Tech): The Jeffersonville graduate, a freshman on the men's track & field team, didn't compete in any indoor meets during the abbreviated season.
Hailey Lacy (Eastern Kentucky): The Jeffersonville graduate, a member of the women's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Colonels. She finished up the abbreviated season by finishing third in the pentathlon and fourth in the long jump at the Ohio Valley Conference Indoor Championships.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
HORSE RACING
1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
4:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN — LG at Kiwoom
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach at SC Freiburg
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
4:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton County, Ga.
BOWLING
7 p.m., FOX — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
6 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
KBO BASEBALL
3:55 a.m., ESPN — LG at Kiwoom
12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — TBA
MEN'S SOCCER
9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
9:20 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig
12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund
