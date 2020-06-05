LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE

Lexie Messer (Hanover): The Silver Creek graduate, a sophomore on the women's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Panthers. In January, she finished sixth in the shot put in the Rose-Hulman Friday Night Spikes Opener. 

Micah Oberhausen (Louisville): The Providence graduate, a junior on the men's track & field team, competed in four meets during the indoor season. It was highlighted by his third-place finish in the heptathlon at the ACC Indoor Championships, in which he scored a personal-best of 5,103 points to earn first-team All-ACC honors.  

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     Noon, ESPN2 — The Race All-Star Series

     1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Vet Tix Camping World 200, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

     3:30 p.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series

     4:30 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The EchoPark 250, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton County, Ga.

     5 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar Racing: Qualifying, Fort Worth, Texas

     8 p.m., NBC — IndyCar Racing: The Genesys 300, Fort Worth, Texas

BOWLING

     7 p.m., FOX — PBA: Strike Derby, Jupiter, Fla.

HORSE RACING

     2:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     3 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races

     6 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!

KBO BASEBALL

     12:55 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — LG at Kiwoom

MEN'S SOCCER 

     9:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Bayer Leverkusen

     9:20 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: SC Paderborn at RB Leipzig

     12:20 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin at Borussia Dortmund 

     9:55 p.m., ESPN2 — Liga FPD: Municipal Grecia at Deportivo Saprissa

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     6 p.m., ESPN — UFC 250 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

RODEO

     9 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

RUGBY

     3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Parramatta

     2 a.m. (Sunday), FS1 — NRL: Newcastle at Canberra

TENNIS

     7:30 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 2 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save 

SUNDAY 

AUTO RACING

     11 a.m., FS2 — FIA Formula E: Race at Home Series

     3 p.m., FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, Atlanta Motor Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

     5 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy Supercross: Round 13, Salt Lake City

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

     2 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races

MEN'S SOCCER 

     7:20 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: VfL Wolfsburg at Werder Bremen

     9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Schalke at Union Berlin

     11:50 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: Köln at Augsburg

RODEO

     12:30 p.m., CBS — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

     8 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: Monster Energy Team Challenge, Las Vegas

TENNIS

     7:30 a.m., TENNIS — The 2020 (Re)Open: Day 3 Round Robin Region of Valencia Tennis Challenge Mediterranean Live and Save 

MONDAY

HORSE RACING

     1 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races

KBO BASEBALL

     5:25 a.m. (Tuesday), ESPN2 — TBA

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

