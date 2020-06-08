LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Julien Magallanes (Louisville): The Borden graduate, a senior distance runner on the men's track & field team, did not compete in any indoor meets for the Cardinals during the abbreviated season.
Naimah Slaughter (PFW): The Rock Creek graduate, a freshman jumper on the women's track & field team, competed in several indoor meets for the Mastodons. Her season was highlighted by her breaking the school record in the high jump, clearing 1.68 meters (5-feet, 6-inches) in the Mastodon Opener. She also took ninth in the high jump at the Summit League Indoor Championships.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BOXING
7 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank: Shakur Stevenson vs. Felix Caraballo (Super-Featherweights), Las Vegas
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m. (Wednesday), ESPN — Doosan at NC
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN — DFB-Pokal: Saarbrücken vs. Bayer Leverkusen, Semifinal, Völklingen, Germany
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League
WEDNESDAY
AUTO RACING
7 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500, Martinsville Speedway, Ridgeway, Va.
KBO BASEBALL
5:25 a.m., ESPN — Doosan at NC
5:25 a.m. (Thursday), ESPN — TBA
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — MLB Draft: Round 1
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NBA2K League
