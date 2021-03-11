AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
College baseball
IU Kokomo at IU Southeast, 5 p.m.
College softball
IU Southeast at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, dh, 2 p.m.
College tennis
IU Southeast at Marian, 3 p.m.
SATURDAY
Boys’ basketball
Class 4A Seymour Regional — Bloomington South vs. Jeffersonville, 10 a.m.; Center Grove vs. Evansville Reitz, noon; Final, 8 p.m.
Class 3A Washington Regional — Heritage Hills vs. Silver Creek, 10:30 a.m.; Connersville vs. Sullivan, 12:15 p.m.; Final, 8 p.m.
College baseball
IU Kokomo at IU Southeast, dh, 1 p.m.
College softball
Huntington at IU Southeast, dh, noon
Track & field
Hoosier South Relays, 12:30 p.m. at New Albany
SPORTS ON AIR
FRIDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State
GOLF
Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 11:30 a.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
Noon, CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
Noon, ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
Noon, ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Wichita State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio State-Minnesota winner, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Florida-Vanderbilt, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
3 p.m., CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas
3 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Cincinnati vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
5 p.m., CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
6 p.m., ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.
6 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Rutgers-Indiana winner, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
6:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Houston vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
7 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Arkansas vs. Missouri-Georgia winner, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.
8:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin-Penn State winner, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
9 p.m., ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
9 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
9:30 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
10 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Memphis vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 p.m., ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
12 a.m. (Saturday), CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
12 a.m. (Saturday), ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m., NBATV — Denver at Memphis
10:30 p.m., NBATV — Indiana at LA Lakers
NHL
8 p.m., NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis
RUGBY
1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney
3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at Pentrith
SAILING
10 p.m., NBCSN — America’s Cup: Races 5-6, Auckland, New Zealand
SKIING
12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Åre, Sweden}
TENNIS
8 a.m., TENNIS — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Semifinals, Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Quarterfinals
5:30 p.m., TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Quarterfinal 4
8 p.m., TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11:30 a.m., ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. Iowa State, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
2 p.m., FS2 — BTN Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan-Northwestern winner, Semifinal, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
4:30 p.m., FS2 — BTN Tournament: Indiana-Michigan State winner vs. Rutgers-Iowa winner, Semifinal, Indianapolis
5 p.m., ESPNU — America East Tournament: Stony Brook at Maine, Championship
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
3 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
7 p.m., FS1 — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Arlington, Texas
BOWLING
2 p.m., FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate World Championship, Tampa, Fla. BOXING
9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.
BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
10 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Class 4A Seymour Regional — Jeffersonville vs. Bloomington South
GOLF
1 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., ESPN2 — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship
1 p.m., CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
1 p.m., ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
1 p.m., ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.
3 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m., CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
3:30 p.m., ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.
4 p.m., ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.
5:30 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m., CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
6 p.m., ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.
6 p.m., ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.
6:30 p.m., FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York
7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland
8 p.m., ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho
8:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Katy, Texas
10 p.m., ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon, FS1 — St. John’s at Gearogetown
MEN’S SOCCER 7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Crystal Palace
10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana
6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna
RUGBY
3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at Pentrith
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 2 p.m., ESPNU — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
