AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

College baseball

IU Kokomo at IU Southeast, 5 p.m.

College softball

IU Southeast at St. Mary-of-the-Woods, dh, 2 p.m.

College tennis

IU Southeast at Marian, 3 p.m.

SATURDAY

Boys’ basketball

Class 4A Seymour Regional — Bloomington South vs. Jeffersonville, 10 a.m.; Center Grove vs. Evansville Reitz, noon; Final, 8 p.m.

Class 3A Washington Regional — Heritage Hills vs. Silver Creek, 10:30 a.m.; Connersville vs. Sullivan, 12:15 p.m.; Final, 8 p.m.

College baseball

IU Kokomo at IU Southeast, dh, 1 p.m.

College softball

Huntington at IU Southeast, dh, noon

Track & field

Hoosier South Relays, 12:30 p.m. at New Albany

SPORTS ON AIR

FRIDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at NC State

GOLF

Noon, GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Qatar Masters, Third Round, Doha Golf Club, Doha, Qatar

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit, Lakeland, Fla.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 11:30 a.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

Noon, CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

Noon, ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: Alabama vs. Mississippi State, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

Noon, ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Wichita State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio State-Minnesota winner, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m., ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: Tennessee vs. Florida-Vanderbilt, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

3 p.m., CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Frisco, Texas

3 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Cincinnati vs. SMU, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

5 p.m., CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

6 p.m., ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

6 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Rutgers-Indiana winner, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

6:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

6:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

7 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Houston vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Arkansas vs. Missouri-Georgia winner, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland

8:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Atlantic City, N.J.

8:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. Wisconsin-Penn State winner, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

9 p.m., ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

9 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, New York

9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.

9:30 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.

10 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Memphis vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas

11:30 p.m., ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

12 a.m. (Saturday), CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

12 a.m. (Saturday), ESPNU — Big West Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

NBA

8 p.m., NBATV — Denver at Memphis

10:30 p.m., NBATV — Indiana at LA Lakers

NHL

8 p.m., NHLN — Vegas at St. Louis

RUGBY

1:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: Manly-Warringah at Sydney

3:30 a.m. (Saturday), FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at Pentrith

SAILING

10 p.m., NBCSN — America’s Cup: Races 5-6, Auckland, New Zealand

SKIING

12 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, Åre, Sweden}

TENNIS

8 a.m., TENNIS — Doha-ATP & Dubai-WTA Semifinals, Marseille-ATP & Santiago-ATP Quarterfinals

5:30 p.m., TENNIS — Santiago-ATP Quarterfinal 4

8 p.m., TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11:30 a.m., ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Texas vs. Iowa State, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

2 p.m., FS2 — BTN Tournament: Maryland vs. Michigan-Northwestern winner, Semifinal, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m., ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.

4:30 p.m., FS2 — BTN Tournament: Indiana-Michigan State winner vs. Rutgers-Iowa winner, Semifinal, Indianapolis

5 p.m., ESPNU — America East Tournament: Stony Brook at Maine, Championship

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

3 p.m., FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Gainesville Raceway, Gainesville, Fla.

5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Call 811 Before You Dig 200, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

7 p.m., FS1 — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Arlington, Texas

BOWLING

2 p.m., FOX — PBA: The Guaranteed Rate World Championship, Tampa, Fla. BOXING

9 p.m., SHO — Showtime Championship Boxing: David Benavidez vs. Ronald Ellis (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn.

BOYS’ HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

10 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Class 4A Seymour Regional — Jeffersonville vs. Bloomington South

GOLF

1 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

HORSE RACING

2 p.m., FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

11 a.m., ESPN2 — America East Tournament: TBD, Championship

1 p.m., CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

1 p.m., ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m., ESPN2 — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Norfolk, Va.

3 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

3:30 p.m., CBS — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m., ESPN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Nashville, Tenn.

4 p.m., ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Atlantic City, N.J.

5:30 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fort Worth, Texas

6 p.m., CBS — Mountain West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

6 p.m., ESPN — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Kansas City, Mo.

6 p.m., ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m., FOX — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, New York

7:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Mid-American Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cleveland

8 p.m., ESPNU — Big Sky Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boise, Idaho

8:30 p.m., ESPN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Southland Tournament: TBD, Championship, Katy, Texas

10 p.m., ESPNU — Western Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

10:30 p.m., ESPN — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big West Tournament: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon, FS1 — St. John’s at Gearogetown

MEN’S SOCCER 7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Leeds United

9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Crystal Palace

10 p.m., FS1 — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Club Tijuana

6:25 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — Serie A: Sampdoria at Bologna

RUGBY

3:30 a.m., FS1 — NRL: North Queensland at Pentrith

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 2 p.m., ESPNU — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

