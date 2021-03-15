AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
College baseball
Pikeville (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 4 p.m.
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 2021 INDYSTAR INDIANA ALL-STARS
Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice
Ally Becki, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 18.0, Ball State
Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli, 5-9, G, 21.4, undecided
Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll, 5-7, G, 31.7, undecided
Katie Burton, Fishers, 5-9, G, 21.9, St. John’s
Kaitlyn Costner, Penn, 5-6, G, 11.4, Ohio State
x-Bridget Dunn, Carmel, 6-3, F, 12.7, Kent State
Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran, 6-3, F, 19.0, Butler
Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence, 5-9, G, 13.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)
Meg Newman, North Central, 6-3, F, 10.4, Arizona State
Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton, 5-9, G, 18.1, Southern Indiana
Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen, 6-3, F, 17.9, Dayton
Jayla Smith, Lawrence North, 6-0, G, 19.4, Purdue
Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, 6-0, F, 22.6, Northern Kentucky
Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian, 5-7, G, 27.6, Michigan
Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence. Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge.
x—injured; unable to play in games
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Fort Saint Lucie, Fla.
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz.
9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.
MEN’S SOCCER
4 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Real Madrid, Round of 16
NBA
6:30 p.m., TNT — Utah at Boston
9 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at Portland
NHL
6 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Pittsburgh
SKIING
Noon, NBCSN — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Championships, Aspen, Colo.
1:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Freestyle Skiing: Freeski: Slopestyle, Aspen, Colo. (taped)
SNOWBOARDING
3:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Snowboarding World Championships, Aspen, Colo.
TENNIS
3 p.m., TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
8 p.m., TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds
WEDNESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Toledo vs. Richmond, First Round, Denton, Texas
9 p.m., ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Western Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s, First Round, Frisco, Texas
NBA
6:15 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
8:35 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Dallas
NHL
6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Rangers
9 p.m., NBCSN — Edmonton at Calgary
