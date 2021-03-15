AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

College baseball

Pikeville (Ky.) at IU Southeast, 4 p.m.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL 2021 INDYSTAR INDIANA ALL-STARS

Name, School, Height, Pos., PPG, College Choice

Ally Becki, Brownsburg, 5-8, G, 18.0, Ball State

Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli, 5-9, G, 21.4, undecided

Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll, 5-7, G, 31.7, undecided

Katie Burton, Fishers, 5-9, G, 21.9, St. John’s

Kaitlyn Costner, Penn, 5-6, G, 11.4, Ohio State

x-Bridget Dunn, Carmel, 6-3, F, 12.7, Kent State

Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran, 6-3, F, 19.0, Butler

Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence, 5-9, G, 13.7, Saint Francis (Ind.)

Meg Newman, North Central, 6-3, F, 10.4, Arizona State

Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton, 5-9, G, 18.1, Southern Indiana

Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen, 6-3, F, 17.9, Dayton

Jayla Smith, Lawrence North, 6-0, G, 19.4, Purdue

Trinity Thompson, Michigan City, 6-0, F, 22.6, Northern Kentucky

Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian, 5-7, G, 27.6, Michigan

Head coach: Jeff Allen, Bedford North Lawrence. Assistant coaches: Donna Buckley, Noblesville; Doug Springer, Northridge.

x—injured; unable to play in games

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. NY Mets, Fort Saint Lucie, Fla.

4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ariz.

9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Kansas City, Surprise, Ariz.

MEN’S SOCCER

4 p.m., CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: Atalanta at Real Madrid, Round of 16

NBA

6:30 p.m., TNT — Utah at Boston

9 p.m., TNT — New Orleans at Portland

NHL

6 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Pittsburgh

SKIING

Noon, NBCSN — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Championships, Aspen, Colo.

1:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Freestyle Skiing: Freeski: Slopestyle, Aspen, Colo. (taped)

SNOWBOARDING

3:30 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: Snowboarding World Championships, Aspen, Colo.

TENNIS

3 p.m., TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

8 p.m., TENNIS — Acapulco-ATP & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, St. Petersburg-WTA & Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

WEDNESDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m., ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Toledo vs. Richmond, First Round, Denton, Texas

9 p.m., ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: Western Kentucky vs. Saint Mary’s, First Round, Frisco, Texas

NBA

6:15 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

8:35 p.m., ESPN — LA Clippers at Dallas

NHL

6:30 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at NY Rangers

9 p.m., NBCSN — Edmonton at Calgary

