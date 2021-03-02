AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ basketball
Class 3A Charlestown Sectional — Madison vs. Salem, 6 p.m.; Scottsburg vs. Charlestown, 8 p.m.
BOYS' HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Top 10 teams in The Associated Press boys’ high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 27, total voting points and previous ranking.
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Homestead (12) 22-0 240 1
2. Carmel 20-2 196 2
3. Lawrence North 22-2 182 3
4. SB Adams 21-1 164 5
5. Cathedral 18-2 162 4
6. Plainfield 20-2 117 6
7. Warren Central 18-6 106 8
8. Lafayette Jeff 22-2 104 7
9. McCutcheon 16-3 49 NR
10. Gary West 17-4 42 9
Others receiving votes: Indianapolis Attucks 30, N. Central 17, Bloomington South 12, Westfield 7, Center Grove 6, Ev. Reitz 6.
Class 3A
1. Hammond (11) 15-1 238 1
2. Silver Creek (1) 18-4 216 2
3. Mishawaka Marian 18-3 186 3
4. Heritage Hills 16-3 146 5
5. SB St. Joseph’s 17-4 145 6
6. Guerin Catholic 17-3 136 7
7. Sullivan 18-3 81 8
8. N. Harrison 18-3 62 NR
9. Leo 18-4 59 4
10. Greensburg 15-4 45 9
Others receiving votes: Beech Grove 34, Indpls Brebeuf 23, Danville 16, Western 13, Connersville 12, Hamilton Hts. 8, Delta 7, Ev. Bosse 7, Glenn 6.
Class 2A
1. FW Blackhawk (12) 21-3 240 1
2. Shenandoah 21-3 212 2
3. Central Noble 23-1 185 3
4. S. Ripley 21-1 148 5
5. Parke Heritage 21-3 147 4
6. Linton-Stockton 20-4 113 6
7. Covenant Christian 19-4 93 9
8. Blackford 20-4 88 8
9. S. Spencer 17-5 63 7
10. Rochester 16-1 49 NR
Others receiving votes: Madison-Grant 39, Northeastern 29, Churubusco 15, Andrean 13, Carroll (Flora) 6.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (12) 22-2 240 1
2. Loogootee 19-3 212 2
3. Kouts 24-2 186 3
4. N. Daviess 20-3 174 4
5. Indpls Lutheran 20-3 143 5
6. Morristown 18-4 113 6
7. Edinburgh 18-5 107 7
8. Tindley 13-9 92 8
9. Orleans 15-5 53 10
10. Bloomfield 13-9 50 9
Others receiving votes: Argos 30, Covington 22, Jac-Cen-Del 6, Lafayette Catholic 6, Lanesville 6.
.
IBCA TOP 20
The Top 20 teams in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association boys’ poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records and total voting points.
1. Homestead (19) 22-0 398
2. Carmel (1) 20-2 378
3. Lawrence North 22-2 360
4. Cathedral 18-2 335
5. FW Blackhawk 21-3 308
6. Hammond 15-1 299
7. South Bend Adams 21-1 257
8. Warren Central 18-6 222
9(tie). Silver Creek 18-4 220
9(tie). Barr-Reeve 22-2 220
11. Plainfield 20-2 179
12. Indpls Attucks 17-6 168
13. Lafayette Jeff 21-2 161
14. Westfield 16-4 148
15. Gary West 17-4 101
16. Center Grove 11-6 76
17. North Central 12-9 56
18. Fishers 14-6 52
19. FW Carroll 15-6 38
20. Mishawaka Marian 18-3 25
Others receiving votes: Avon, Ben Davis, Bloomington North, Bloomington South, Brebeuf, Brownsburg, Castle, Chesterton, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Floyd Central, Greenwood, Guerin Catholic, Heritage Hills, Jeffersonville, Kouts, Lawrence Central, Loogootee, McCutcheon, New Albany, Northridge, Pike, Rochester, Shenandoah, South Adams, South Bend St. Joseph, Sullivan, Valparaiso, Western, Zionsville.
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Cincinnati vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
5 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Connecticut at Seton Hall
6:30 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Florida
7 p.m., ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame
7 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Penn State
7 p.m., CBSSN — Providence at St. John’s
7 p.m., ESPNU — Oregon State at Utah
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Creighton at Villanova
8:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at Texas A&M
9 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Florida State
9 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
9 p.m., CBSSN — San Diego State at UNLV
9 p.m., ESPN2 — UCLA at Oregon
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Stanford at Southern Cal
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Burnley
2:30 p.m., ESPNEWS — German Cup: Wolfsburg at RB Leipzig, Quarterfinals
10 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Club América at Club Tijuana
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Brooklyn at Houston
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Portland
NBAGL
3 p.m., ESPNU — Agua Caliente Clippers vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Washington at Boston
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — St. Louis at Anaheim
TENNIS
6 p.m., TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP, Lyon-WTA & Doha-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Rotterdam-ATP, Buenos Aires-ATP & Lyon-WTA Early Rounds; Doha-WTA Quarterfinals
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas
4 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Florida, First Round, Greenville, South Carolina
4:30 p.m., BTN — Iowa at Indiana
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. Southern Cal, First Round, Las Vegas
8 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Utah vs. Washington St., First Round, Las Vegas
11 p.m., Pac-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Colorado, First Round, Las Vegas
THURSDAY
GOLF
10 a.m., GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Drive on Championship, First Round, Golden Ocala Golf Club, Ocala, Fla.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Washington vs. NY Mets
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne at Richmond
1 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. UMass at Richmond
3:30 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Rhode Island vs. Dayton at Richmond
5:30 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: TBD vs. George Mason
7 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Michigan
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Baylor
9 p.m., BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
9 p.m., ESPN — Texas at Oklahoma
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Arizona State at Colorado
9 p.m., ESPNU — UCF at East Carolina
9:30 p.m., FS1 — Wyoming at Utah State
NBA
8:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at New Orleans
NBAGL
3 p.m., ESPNU — Rio Grande Valley Vipers vs. G League Ignite, Orlando, Fla.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. LSU, Greenville, S.C.
1:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. TBD, Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m., ESPNU — South Florida at UCF
6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Alabama, Greenville, S.C.
8 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Arkansas, Greenville, S.C.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.