IUS SUSPENDS ATHLETIC EVENTS THROUGH MARCH 31
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — IU Southeast will suspend all athletic events through March 31 after the River States Conference announced Thursday night that it would suspended all athletic-related activities including all competition, informal or organized practice, and participation from today until the end of the month.
“For the health and safety of RSC student-athletes, coaches, support staff, and the general public the RSC Commissioner and Council of Presidents feel this is the best course of action to take at this time,” the league said in a news release. “The RSC will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments, and leadership will work closely with our member institutions to determine the best path forward for future competition. Everyone is encouraged to follow CDC guidelines including social isolation as much as possible.”
The River States Conference features 12 member institutions from five states – Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The RSC sponsors championships in 17 sports throughout the year.
AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY Boys’ basketball
Class 4A Seymour Regional — Semifinals: Greenwood vs. Ev. Reitz, 10:30 a.m.; Floyd Central vs. Bloomington South, 12:30 p.m. Final: 8 p.m.
Class 3A Washington Regional — Semifinals: Heritage Hills vs. Silver Creek, 10 a.m.; Greensburg vs. Washington, noon. Final: 8 p.m.
Class 2A Southridge Regional (at Huntingburg) — Semifinals: South Spencer vs. Providence, 11 a.m.; Linton-Stockton vs. Crawford County, 1 p.m. Final: 7:30 p.m.
Class A Loogootee Regional — Semifinals: Crothersville vs. Barr-Reeve, 10 a.m.; Northeast Dubois vs. Christian Academy, noon. Final: 7:30 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
FRIDAY AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta
4:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
1:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Melbourne, Australia
BOXING
10 p.m., SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Saturday), NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 6, 97 miles, Sorgues – Apt, France (taped)
GOLF
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
3:20 p.m., FS2 — SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
11 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana
SKIING
5 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
SATURDAY AUTO RACING
10 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
11 a.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
Noon, FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Atlanta
1:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Georgia 200, Atlanta
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Atlanta 250, Atlanta
7 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 11, Indianapolis
1:05 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN — Formula One: The Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne, Australia
BOXING
6:30 p.m., FS1 — PBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, National Harbor, Md.
8 p.m., FS1 — PBC Main Card: James Kirkland vs. Marcos Hernandez (Middleweights), National Harbor, Md.
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Miguel Marriaga vs. Shakur Stevenson (Featherweights), New York
GOLF
2 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Third Round, Palm Valley, Fla.
3 p.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, Third Round, Nairobi, Kenya
MEN’S SOCCER
8:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Watford
10:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
1:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa
3 p.m., FOX — MLS: LA Galaxy at Inter Miami CF
RUGBY
Noon, NBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped)
4 p.m., NBC — Six Nations: France vs. Ireland, Round 5, Paris
