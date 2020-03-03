Romeo Langford head shot

Romeo Langford

ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH

The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played in a pair of games this past week. 

First, he played 13 scoreless minutes off the bench in Boston's 118-106 win at Portland last Tuesday night. He was 0-for-3 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and had one rebound, one assist and one steal.  

Then, Langford played 11 scoreless minutes off the bench in the Celtics' 111-110 overtime loss to Houston on Saturday night. He was 0 for 1 from the field, but did grab two rebounds.   

In 22 appearances with the Celtics, Langford has one start and is averaging 2.8 points and one rebound in 11 minutes per game. 

The Celtics (41-18), who hosted Brooklyn on Tuesday night, visit Cleveland at 7 p.m. tonight before hosting Utah at 8 p.m. Friday night and Oklahoma City at 6 p.m. Sunday (NBATV). Langford and the Celtics will make their second, and final, trip to Indiana next Tuesday night, when they visit the Pacers at 7 p.m.  

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

 Boys' basketball

     Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m. 

 College baseball

     IU Southeast at Campbellsville (Ky.), 3 p.m.

College softball

     St. Mary-of-the-Woods at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)

College tennis

     IU Southeast at Georgetown (Ky.), 3 p.m. 

THURSDAY

College baseball

     IU Southeast at Campbellsville, 3 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State

CYCLING

     1 p.m., NBCSN — Tour of Saudi Arabia (taped)

     2 p.m., NBCSN — Tour de la Provence (taped)

GOLF

     2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, First Round, Doha, Qatar

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, St. Lucie, Fla.

     8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    6:30 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Providence

    7 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

     7 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

     7 p.m., CBSSN — St. John's at Butler

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

     7 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas

    8:30 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

    9 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Miami

     9 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida State at Notre Dame

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at Oklahoma State

     9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

MEN'S SOCCER

    2:30 p.m., ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal

NBA

     7 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee

     9:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Dallas

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Anaheim at Colorado

SKIING

     1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — FIS Cross-County: World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

     Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

     4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

     8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

     6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    11 a.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

    1:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Missouri, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

    2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis

    4:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis

    11 p.m.. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

THURSDAY

BIATHLON

     1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

GOLF

     2:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, First Round, Doha, Qatar

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

     2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Second Round, Doha, Qatar

     4:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit

     6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis (split squad) vs. Washington

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

    12:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Gold Coast at Adelaide

    3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

    5 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams Boise State vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

    6:30 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan

    7 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at Connecticut

     7 p.m., ESPN — Illinois at Ohio State

     7 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central

    9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Utah State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

     9 p.m., ESPN — Wichita State at Memphis

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona State

    10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Arizona

     11 p.m., ESPN2 — California at Oregon

    11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

NBA

     8 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Houston

     10:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at Golden State

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Carolina at Philadelphia

SWIMMING

     11:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds

     Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

     4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

     8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis

     Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

    2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis

     2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas

     2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

    5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas

    6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

    6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis

    8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

    9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. USC, First Round, Las Vegas

     11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas

WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

    7 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

    7 p.m., ESPN2 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, Orlando, Fla.

