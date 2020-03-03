ROMEO LANGFORD WATCH
The former New Albany High School star and Indiana University standout is in his rookie season with the NBA's Boston Celtics. The 6-foot-4, 216-pound shooting guard played in a pair of games this past week.
First, he played 13 scoreless minutes off the bench in Boston's 118-106 win at Portland last Tuesday night. He was 0-for-3 from the field, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range, and had one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Then, Langford played 11 scoreless minutes off the bench in the Celtics' 111-110 overtime loss to Houston on Saturday night. He was 0 for 1 from the field, but did grab two rebounds.
In 22 appearances with the Celtics, Langford has one start and is averaging 2.8 points and one rebound in 11 minutes per game.
The Celtics (41-18), who hosted Brooklyn on Tuesday night, visit Cleveland at 7 p.m. tonight before hosting Utah at 8 p.m. Friday night and Oklahoma City at 6 p.m. Sunday (NBATV). Langford and the Celtics will make their second, and final, trip to Indiana next Tuesday night, when they visit the Pacers at 7 p.m.
AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
Boys' basketball
Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m.
College baseball
IU Southeast at Campbellsville (Ky.), 3 p.m.
College softball
St. Mary-of-the-Woods at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)
College tennis
IU Southeast at Georgetown (Ky.), 3 p.m.
THURSDAY
College baseball
IU Southeast at Campbellsville, 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State
CYCLING
1 p.m., NBCSN — Tour of Saudi Arabia (taped)
2 p.m., NBCSN — Tour de la Provence (taped)
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, First Round, Doha, Qatar
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, St. Lucie, Fla.
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Providence
7 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
7 p.m., CBSSN — St. John's at Butler
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn
7 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Georgia
7 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
9 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Miami
9 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
9 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida State at Notre Dame
9 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at Oklahoma State
9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Anaheim at Colorado
SKIING
1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — FIS Cross-County: World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
1:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Missouri, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis
11 p.m.. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
THURSDAY
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)
GOLF
2:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, First Round, Doha, Qatar
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Second Round, Doha, Qatar
4:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit
6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis (split squad) vs. Washington
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Gold Coast at Adelaide
3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
5 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams Boise State vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan
7 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN — Illinois at Ohio State
7 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central
9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Utah State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m., ESPN — Wichita State at Memphis
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona State
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Arizona
11 p.m., ESPN2 — California at Oregon
11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Houston
10:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Carolina at Philadelphia
SWIMMING
11:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis
Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas
6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. USC, First Round, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
7 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
WOMEN'S SOCCER
7 p.m., ESPN2 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, Orlando, Fla.
