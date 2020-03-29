COLLEGE BASKETBALL
On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 30, 1987: Keith Smart's baseline jumper with five seconds left lifted IU to a 74-73 victory over Syracuse — and its fifth national championship — at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Senior star Steve Alford scored a game-high 23 points, hitting 7 of 10 from 3-point range, while Smart scored 21 and Daryl Thomas tallied 20. Junior center Dean Garrett added a double-double (10 points, 10 rebounds) for the Hoosiers, who finished the season 30-4.
Point guard Sherman Douglas had a team-high 20 points for the then-Orangemen, while center Rony Seikaly had a double-double (18 points, 10 rebounds). Freshman forward Derrick Coleman added eight points and a record 19 rebounds for Syracuse, which was just 11 for 20 from the free throw line.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 30, 2002: Jeff Newton tallied 19 points off the bench to lead fifth-seeded Indiana to a 73-64 win over second-seeded Oklahoma in a national semifinal at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Jarrad Odle added 11 points and Donald Perry netted 10 for the Hoosiers, who shot 52.1 percent (25 for 48) from the field and were 8 for 13 (61.5 percent) from 3-point range.
Aaron McGhee scored 22 points to pace the Sooners, who shot just 36.4 percent (24 for 66) from the field and were only 2 for 18 (11.1 percent) from 3-point range. Ebi Ere added 15 points for Oklahoma, which was coached by future IU bench boss Kelvin Sampson.
March 30, 1981: Sophomore point guard Isiah Thomas scored a game-high 23 points to lead IU to a 63-50 victory over North Carolina — and the program's fourth national title — at The Spectrum in Philadelphia several hours after President Ronald Reagan was wounded in an assassination attempt.
Randy Wittman added 16 points and Landon Turner tallied 12 points in his final college game (he was paralyzed in a car accident a few months later) for the Hoosiers, who shot 47.9 percent (23 for 48) from the field and were 17 for 22 (77.3 percent) from the free throw line. Indiana outscored UNC 36-24 in the second half after leading by just one at halftime.
Al Wood scored 18 points to pace the Tar Heels while freshman Sam Perkins added 11. Sophomore forward James Worthy, who was in foul trouble much of the game, finished with just seven points and six rebounds before fouling out.
March 30, 1940: Marv Huffman and Jay McCreary tallied 12 points apiece to lead Indiana to a 60-42 win over Kansas — and the program's first national championship — at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.
Paul Armstrong added 10 points for the Hoosiers, who built a 32-19 halftime lead then outscored the Jayhawks 28-23 after intermission.
Bob Allen scored a game-high 13 points for Kansas, which was helmed by legendary coach Phog Allen.
SPORTS ON AIR
MONDAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills with Borden's Doc Nash
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
TUESDAY
BASKETBALL
9 a.m., Facebook.com/hoosierhillshoops — Hoosier Hills Hoops Skills & Drills
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.