SPORTS ON AIR
SATURDAY
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)
RUGBY
Noon, NBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped)
SUNDAY
BOWLING
1:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas
CYCLING
2 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)
2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)
GYMNASTICS
11 p.m., NBCSN — FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)
RODEO
6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)
SKIING
1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped)
