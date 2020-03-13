SPORTS ON AIR

SATURDAY

CYCLING

     2 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)

RUGBY

     Noon, NBC — Six Nations: Wales vs. Scotland, Round 5, Cardiff, Wales (taped)

SUNDAY

BOWLING

     1:30 p.m., FS1 — PBA: The WSOB XI Cheetah Championship, Las Vegas

CYCLING

     2 a.m., NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Stage 7, 102 miles, Nice - Valdeblore La Colmiane, France (taped)

     2 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — UCI: The Paris-Nice, Final Stage, 70 miles, Nice, France (taped)

GYMNASTICS

     11 p.m., NBCSN — FIG World Cup: Apparatus Finals, Baku, Azerbaijan (taped)

RODEO

     6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Invitational, Duluth, Ga. (taped)

SKIING

     1 a.m. (Monday), NBCSN — FIS Alpine World Cup: Men's Slalom, Kranjska Gora, Slovenia (taped) 

