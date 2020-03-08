BOYS' BASKETBALL 

SATURDAY'S SECTIONAL FINAL RESULTS

CLASS 4A

E. Chicago Central

     Merrillville 45, Lake Central 42

Valparaiso

     Valparaiso 53, Chesterton 52

LaPorte

     Culver Academies 44, S. Bend Adams 43

Elkhart

     Northridge 60, Warsaw 38

FW Carroll

     FW Snider 59, FW Northrop 56

Huntington North

     New Haven 46, Homestead 44

Lafayette Jeff

     Marion 63, Lafayette Harrison 62

Noblesville

     Carmel 54, Westfield 41

Muncie Central

     New Palestine 54, Muncie Central 53

Lawrence Central

     Lawrence North 61, Warren Central 59

Southport

     Indpls Pike 62, Decatur Central 60

Mooresville

     Brownsburg 52, Plainfield 47

Shelbyville

     Greenwood 43, Center Grove 30

Columbus North

     Bloomington South 74, E. Central 48

Seymour

     Floyd Central 70, Jennings Co. 33

Ev. North

     Ev. Reitz 69, Castle 61

CLASS 3A

Hammond

     Hammond 70, Calumet 46

Hanover Central

     Hanover Central 61, New Prairie 47

Jimtown

     Mishawaka Marian 46, Jimtown 23

Twin Lakes

     Western 51, W. Lafayette 42

NorthWood

     NorthWood 49, Wawasee 32

Garrett

     Leo 51, FW Concordia 47

Norwell

     Norwell 46, Mississinewa 43

New Castle

     Delta 42, Hamilton Hts. 41

Greencastle

     Danville 59, N. Montgomery 47

Edgewood

     Brownstown Central 46, Edgewood 45

Indpls Shortridge

     Brebeuf 49, Lebanon 41

Indian Creek

     Beech Grove 72, Indian Creek 59

Connersville

     Greensburg 67, S. Dearborn 49

Corydon Central

     Silver Creek 70, Madison 53

Vincennes Lincoln 

     Washington 69, Sullivan 60

Boonville

     Heritage Hills 79, Ev. Memorial 53

CLASS 2A

Bowman Academy

     Bowman Academy 65, Gary Roosevelt 53

N. Judson

     LaVille 52, S. Central (Union Mills) 41

Westview

     Churubusco 54, Central Noble 49

Manchester

     FW Blackhawk 76, FW Canterbury 54

Winamac

     Rochester 60, Rensselaer 52, 2OT

Western Boone

     Rossville 47, Western Boone 45

Blackford

     Blackford 70, Tipton 53

Alexandria

     Wapahani 46, Frankton 43

Hagerstown

     Shenandoah 54, Northeastern 42

Indpls Scecina

     Covenant Christian 54, Indpls Park Tudor 45

Southmont

     Parke Heritage 61, N. Putnam 49

North Decatur

     S. Decatur 82, N. Decatur 65

Southwestern

     Providence 87, Southwestern 66

Crawford Co.

     Crawford Co. 36, Paoli 34

N. Knox

     Linton-Stockton 48, S. Knox 45

Southridge

     S. Spencer 56, N. Posey 55, OT

CLASS A

Kouts

     Gary 21st Century 84, Kouts 68

Triton

     Argos 28, Triton 26

Fremont

     Elkhart Christian 61, Lakewood Park 52

Caston

     Caston 44, Pioneer 40

Southern Wells

     Southwood 78, Lakeland Christian 25

Attica

     Covington 68, Clinton Central 39

Wes-Del

     Cowan 57, Daleville 22

Blue River

     Blue River 55, Randolph Southern 43

White River Valley

     Bloomfield 41, White River Valley 22

Bethesda Christian

     Indpls International 69, Indpls Metro 65

Indpls Lutheran

     Greenwood Christian 57, Providence Cristo Rey 42

Southwestern (Shelby)

     Oldenburg 54, Morristown 46

Borden

     Christian Academy 44, Lanesville 42

Edinburgh

     Crothersville 57, West Washington 51

Loogootee

     Barr-Reeve 41, Shoals 27

Spring Valley

     NE Dubois 55, Ev. Day 51

AREA CALENDAR

TODAY

College baseball

     Aquinas at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

BIATHLON

     2 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

    7 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia

     4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego

     9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. texas

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    6 p.m., CBSSN — Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament: Hofstra vs. TBD, Semifinal, Washington

    7 p.m., ESPN — Southern Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: UIC vs. Wright State, Semifinal, Indianapolis

    8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington

    9 p.m., ESPN — West Coast Conference Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas

    9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Horizon League Tournament: Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky, Semifinal, Indianapolis

    11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — West Coast Conference Tournament: Saint Mary's vs. BYU, Semifinal, Las Vegas

NBA

     9 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    7 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.

    8 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Chicago

TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     7 p.m., SECN — Georgia Tech at Auburn

     9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona vs. Arizona State, Phoenix

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

     8 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina at Tennessee

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

     4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     4:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

    7 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.

     7 p.m., CBSSN — Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington

     7 p.m., ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Northeast Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship

    9 p.m., ESPN — West Coast Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

    5 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio State

    6 p.m., ESPNU — Jacksonville at Duke

MEN'S SOCCER 

    1 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: TBA

    8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Montreal, Quarterfinal

NBA

     8 p.m., TNT — Dallas at San Antonio

     10:30 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Philadelphia

SKIING

     3 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

     4 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis

    2 p.m., ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.

    4 p.m., ESPNU — West Coast Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

