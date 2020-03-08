BOYS' BASKETBALL
SATURDAY'S SECTIONAL FINAL RESULTS
CLASS 4A
E. Chicago Central
Merrillville 45, Lake Central 42
Valparaiso
Valparaiso 53, Chesterton 52
LaPorte
Culver Academies 44, S. Bend Adams 43
Elkhart
Northridge 60, Warsaw 38
FW Carroll
FW Snider 59, FW Northrop 56
Huntington North
New Haven 46, Homestead 44
Lafayette Jeff
Marion 63, Lafayette Harrison 62
Noblesville
Carmel 54, Westfield 41
Muncie Central
New Palestine 54, Muncie Central 53
Lawrence Central
Lawrence North 61, Warren Central 59
Southport
Indpls Pike 62, Decatur Central 60
Mooresville
Brownsburg 52, Plainfield 47
Shelbyville
Greenwood 43, Center Grove 30
Columbus North
Bloomington South 74, E. Central 48
Seymour
Floyd Central 70, Jennings Co. 33
Ev. North
Ev. Reitz 69, Castle 61
CLASS 3A
Hammond
Hammond 70, Calumet 46
Hanover Central
Hanover Central 61, New Prairie 47
Jimtown
Mishawaka Marian 46, Jimtown 23
Twin Lakes
Western 51, W. Lafayette 42
NorthWood
NorthWood 49, Wawasee 32
Garrett
Leo 51, FW Concordia 47
Norwell
Norwell 46, Mississinewa 43
New Castle
Delta 42, Hamilton Hts. 41
Greencastle
Danville 59, N. Montgomery 47
Edgewood
Brownstown Central 46, Edgewood 45
Indpls Shortridge
Brebeuf 49, Lebanon 41
Indian Creek
Beech Grove 72, Indian Creek 59
Connersville
Greensburg 67, S. Dearborn 49
Corydon Central
Silver Creek 70, Madison 53
Vincennes Lincoln
Washington 69, Sullivan 60
Boonville
Heritage Hills 79, Ev. Memorial 53
CLASS 2A
Bowman Academy
Bowman Academy 65, Gary Roosevelt 53
N. Judson
LaVille 52, S. Central (Union Mills) 41
Westview
Churubusco 54, Central Noble 49
Manchester
FW Blackhawk 76, FW Canterbury 54
Winamac
Rochester 60, Rensselaer 52, 2OT
Western Boone
Rossville 47, Western Boone 45
Blackford
Blackford 70, Tipton 53
Alexandria
Wapahani 46, Frankton 43
Hagerstown
Shenandoah 54, Northeastern 42
Indpls Scecina
Covenant Christian 54, Indpls Park Tudor 45
Southmont
Parke Heritage 61, N. Putnam 49
North Decatur
S. Decatur 82, N. Decatur 65
Southwestern
Providence 87, Southwestern 66
Crawford Co.
Crawford Co. 36, Paoli 34
N. Knox
Linton-Stockton 48, S. Knox 45
Southridge
S. Spencer 56, N. Posey 55, OT
CLASS A
Kouts
Gary 21st Century 84, Kouts 68
Triton
Argos 28, Triton 26
Fremont
Elkhart Christian 61, Lakewood Park 52
Caston
Caston 44, Pioneer 40
Southern Wells
Southwood 78, Lakeland Christian 25
Attica
Covington 68, Clinton Central 39
Wes-Del
Cowan 57, Daleville 22
Blue River
Blue River 55, Randolph Southern 43
White River Valley
Bloomfield 41, White River Valley 22
Bethesda Christian
Indpls International 69, Indpls Metro 65
Indpls Lutheran
Greenwood Christian 57, Providence Cristo Rey 42
Southwestern (Shelby)
Oldenburg 54, Morristown 46
Borden
Christian Academy 44, Lanesville 42
Edinburgh
Crothersville 57, West Washington 51
Loogootee
Barr-Reeve 41, Shoals 27
Spring Valley
NE Dubois 55, Ev. Day 51
AREA CALENDAR
TODAY
College baseball
Aquinas at IU Southeast, 1 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
BIATHLON
2 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m., SECN — Texas A&M at Kentucky
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Philadelphia
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. San Diego
9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. texas
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., CBSSN — Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament: Hofstra vs. TBD, Semifinal, Washington
7 p.m., ESPN — Southern Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Asheville, N.C.
7 p.m., ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: UIC vs. Wright State, Semifinal, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m., CBSSN — Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington
9 p.m., ESPN — West Coast Conference Tournament: San Francisco vs. Gonzaga, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Horizon League Tournament: Green Bay vs. Northern Kentucky, Semifinal, Indianapolis
11:30 p.m., ESPN2 — West Coast Conference Tournament: Saint Mary's vs. BYU, Semifinal, Las Vegas
NBA
9 p.m., NBATV — Milwaukee at Denver
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Uncasville, Conn.
8 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Chicago
TUESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m., SECN — Georgia Tech at Auburn
9:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Arizona vs. Arizona State, Phoenix
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina at Tennessee
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., ACCN — ACC Tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia Tech, First Round, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., CBSSN — Colonial Athletic Association Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Washington
7 p.m., ESPN — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Northeast Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship
9 p.m., ESPN — West Coast Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
5 p.m., BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio State
6 p.m., ESPNU — Jacksonville at Duke
MEN'S SOCCER
1 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: TBA
8 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia at Montreal, Quarterfinal
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — Dallas at San Antonio
10:30 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Philadelphia
SKIING
3 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
4 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPNU — Horizon League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Indianapolis
2 p.m., ESPNU — Summit League Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D.
4 p.m., ESPNU — West Coast Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
