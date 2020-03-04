BOYS’ BASKETBALL
WEDNESDAY’S SECTIONAL SCORES Class 4A E. Chicago Central
E. Chicago Central 46, Highland 29
LaPorte
Michigan City 70, LaPorte 60
S. Bend Adams 52, Mishawaka 39
Elkhart
Penn 52, Elkhart Central 51
Warsaw 57, Goshen 56, OT
Muncie Central
Muncie Central 67, Pendleton Hts. 54
Richmond 54, Greenfield 48
Lawrence Central
Indpls Attucks 71, Indpls Cathedral 68
Lawrence North 68, Lawrence Central 57
Class 3A Twin Lakes
Benton Central 63, Maconaquah 57
W. Lafayette 64, Northwestern 52
Garrett
Leo 58, FW Luers 46
Woodlan 75, Garrett 50
Greencastle
Crawfordsville 81, Tri-West 80
Danville 74, Monrovia 55
Edgewood
Edgewood 59, W. Vigo 43
Northview 56, Owen Valley 49, OT
Connersville
Batesville 47, Franklin Co. 38
S. Dearborn 51, Rushville 48
Corydon Central
N. Harrison 56, Corydon 43
Silver Creek 88, Charlestown 51
Class 2A Bowman Academy
Bowman Academy 70, Hammond Noll 48
N. Judson
Boone Grove 60, Westville 47
LaVille 59, S. Bend Career Academy 48
Westview
Bremen 44, Fairfield 43
Central Noble 61, Eastside 40
Manchester
FW Blackhawk 76, Whitko 52
S. Adams 55, Adams Central 39
Alexandria
Alexandria 52, Elwood 25
Wapahani 68, Lapel 56
Hagerstown
Cambridge City 59, Centerville 40
Shenandoah 71, Knightstown 40
Heritage Christian
Covenant Christian 53, Indpls Howe 48
Heritage Christian 52, Indpls Irvington 40
Southmont
Parke Heritage 63, Cloverdale 51
S. Putnam 67, Riverton Parke 57
Class A Kouts
Washington Twp. 64, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 50
Bethesda Christian
Bethesda Christian 50, Indpls Riverside 30
Indpls Metro 39, Traders Point Christian 24
Indpls Lutheran
Indpls Lutheran 57, Central Christian 53
Providence Cristo Rey 84, Christel House Academy 24
Southwestern (Shelby)
Jac-Cen-Del 63, Southwestern 55
Oldenburg 42, Hauser 39
AREA CALENDAR
Boys’ basketball
Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Floyd Central vs. Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Southwestern vs. Henryville, 6 p.m.
Class A Borden Sectional — New Washington vs. Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Bedford NL vs. Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Providence vs. Switzerland County, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Borden Sectional — South Central vs. Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 5 p.m.
College softball
Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
SPORTS ON AIR
BIATHLON
1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Second Round, Doha, Qatar
4:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit
6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis (split squad) vs. Washington
MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
12:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Gold Coast at Adelaide
3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State vs. Air Force, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
5 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams Boise State vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan
7 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at Connecticut
7 p.m., ESPN — Illinois at Ohio State
7 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central
9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Utah State vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m., ESPN — Wichita State at Memphis
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona State
10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Arizona
11 p.m., ESPN2 — California at Oregon
11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Houston
10:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at Golden State
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Carolina at Philadelphia
SWIMMING
11:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)
TENNIS
Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis
Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas
6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. USC, First Round, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
7 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7 p.m., ESPN2 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, Orlando, Fla.
FRIDAY AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix
7 p.m., FS1 — ARCA: From Phoenix
BIATHLON
1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
CURLING
9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy
11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland
GOLF
2:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Second Round, Doha, Qatar
4:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.
4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Third Round, Doha, Qatar
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle at LA Dodgers
MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3:30 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn
Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Western at Port Adelaide
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Bowling Green
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Akron
7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Clemson
8 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Belmont vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson
10:30 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Murray State vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
MEN’S SOCCER
1:50 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Boston
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)
TENNIS
7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Quarterfinals 1 & 2
11:30 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
