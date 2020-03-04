BOYS’ BASKETBALL

WEDNESDAY’S SECTIONAL SCORES Class 4A E. Chicago Central

E. Chicago Central 46, Highland 29

LaPorte

Michigan City 70, LaPorte 60

S. Bend Adams 52, Mishawaka 39

Elkhart

Penn 52, Elkhart Central 51

Warsaw 57, Goshen 56, OT

Muncie Central

Muncie Central 67, Pendleton Hts. 54

Richmond 54, Greenfield 48

Lawrence Central

Indpls Attucks 71, Indpls Cathedral 68

Lawrence North 68, Lawrence Central 57

Class 3A Twin Lakes

Benton Central 63, Maconaquah 57

W. Lafayette 64, Northwestern 52

Garrett

Leo 58, FW Luers 46

Woodlan 75, Garrett 50

Greencastle

Crawfordsville 81, Tri-West 80

Danville 74, Monrovia 55

Edgewood

Edgewood 59, W. Vigo 43

Northview 56, Owen Valley 49, OT

Connersville

Batesville 47, Franklin Co. 38

S. Dearborn 51, Rushville 48

Corydon Central

N. Harrison 56, Corydon 43

Silver Creek 88, Charlestown 51

Class 2A Bowman Academy

Bowman Academy 70, Hammond Noll 48

N. Judson

Boone Grove 60, Westville 47

LaVille 59, S. Bend Career Academy 48

Westview

Bremen 44, Fairfield 43

Central Noble 61, Eastside 40

Manchester

FW Blackhawk 76, Whitko 52

S. Adams 55, Adams Central 39

Alexandria

Alexandria 52, Elwood 25

Wapahani 68, Lapel 56

Hagerstown

Cambridge City 59, Centerville 40

Shenandoah 71, Knightstown 40

Heritage Christian

Covenant Christian 53, Indpls Howe 48

Heritage Christian 52, Indpls Irvington 40

Southmont

Parke Heritage 63, Cloverdale 51

S. Putnam 67, Riverton Parke 57

Class A Kouts

Washington Twp. 64, Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 50

Bethesda Christian

Bethesda Christian 50, Indpls Riverside 30

Indpls Metro 39, Traders Point Christian 24

Indpls Lutheran

Indpls Lutheran 57, Central Christian 53

Providence Cristo Rey 84, Christel House Academy 24

Southwestern (Shelby)

Jac-Cen-Del 63, Southwestern 55

Oldenburg 42, Hauser 39

AREA CALENDAR

Boys’ basketball

Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Floyd Central vs. Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Southwestern vs. Henryville, 6 p.m.

Class A Borden Sectional — New Washington vs. Lanesville, 6 p.m.

Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Bedford NL vs. Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Providence vs. Switzerland County, 7:30 p.m.

Class A Borden Sectional — South Central vs. Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.

College baseball

Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 5 p.m.

College softball

Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

SPORTS ON AIR

BIATHLON

1 a.m. (Friday), NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

GOLF

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

2:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Second Round, Doha, Qatar

4:30 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Detroit

6 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: St. Louis (split squad) vs. Washington

MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Gold Coast at Adelaide

3:30 a.m. (Friday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

2:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: San Diego State vs. Air Force, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

5 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams Boise State vs. UNLV, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6:30 p.m., FS1 — Nebraska at Michigan

7 p.m., CBSSN — Houston at Connecticut

7 p.m., ESPN — Illinois at Ohio State

7 p.m., ESPNU — North Carolina A&T at North Carolina Central

9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Utah State vs. New Mexico, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m., ESPN — Wichita State at Memphis

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Washington at Arizona State

10:30 p.m., FS1 — Washington State at Arizona

11 p.m., ESPN2 — California at Oregon

11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Nevada vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

NBA

8 p.m., TNT — LA Clippers at Houston

10:30 p.m., TNT — Toronto at Golden State

NHL

7 p.m., NBCSN — Carolina at Philadelphia

SWIMMING

11:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)

TENNIS

Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Michigan State, Second Round, Indianapolis

Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Wisconsin, Second Round, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Arizona State, First Round, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Auburn, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas

6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. LSU, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Nebraska vs. Michigan, Second Round, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Tennessee vs. TBD, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Ohio State vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. USC, First Round, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington State vs. Oregon State, First Round, Las Vegas

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

7 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at North Carolina

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7 p.m., ESPN2 — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. England, Orlando, Fla.

FRIDAY AUTO RACING

2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix

3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix

5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

7 p.m., FS1 — ARCA: From Phoenix

BIATHLON

1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

CURLING

9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy

11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland

GOLF

2:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Second Round, Doha, Qatar

4:30 a.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.

4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Third Round, Doha, Qatar

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle at LA Dodgers

MEN’S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Melbourne at Hawthorn

Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Western at Port Adelaide

3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Bowling Green

6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Akron

7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina State

7 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Clemson

8 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Belmont vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson

10:30 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Murray State vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

MEN’S SOCCER

1:50 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn

NBA

8 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Boston

10:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)

TENNIS

7 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Quarterfinals 1 & 2

11:30 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

