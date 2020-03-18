COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ON THIS DATE IN NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY FOR THE INDIANA HOOSIERS...

March 19, 2016: Thomas Bryant and Yogi Ferrell combined for 37 points to lead fifth-seeded Indiana to a 73-67 victory over fourth-seeded Kentucky in a second-round game in Des Moines, Iowa. 

Bryant finished with 19, while Ferrell totaled 18 and Troy Williams netted 13 for Tom Crean's Hoosiers, who shot 61.3 percent from 2-point range. 

Tyler Ulis scored a game-high 27 points for the Wildcats, while Jamal Murray added 16. 

Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...

March 19, 1993: Calbert Cheaney scored a game-high 29 points to lead top-seeded IU to a 97-54 triumph over 16th-seed Wright State in a first-round game in the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. 

Matt Nover added 17 points, Floyd Central graduate Pat Graham tallied 12 and Brian Evans 10 for the Hoosiers, who led 45-29 at halftime before outscoring the Raiders 52-25 in the second half. 

March 19, 1992: Alan Henderson's double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) led second-seeded Indiana to a 94-55 victory over Eastern Illinois in a first-round game in Boise, Idaho. 

Damon Bailey added 18 points, Eric Anderson 13, Greg Graham 12 and Cheaney 11 for the Hoosiers, who blew out to a 56-27 halftime lead and never looked back.  

March 19, 1989: Anderson tallied 24 points, to lead five in double digits, as second-seeded IU rolled to a 92-69 win over No. 7 seed UTEP in a second-round game in Tucson, Ariz. 

Jay Edwards added 17 points and Todd Jadlow scored 14 for the Hoosiers, who finished with 23 assists. 

Diminutive Tim Hardaway netted 20 points to pace the Miners. 

FINAL MEN'S AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. Kansas (63)     28-3     1623     1

 2. Gonzaga (1)     31-2     1547     2

 3. Dayton (1)     29-2     1505     3

 4. Florida St.     26-5     1381     4

 5. Baylor     26-4     1337     5

 6. San Diego St.     30-2     1279     6

 7. Creighton     24-7     1154     7

 8. Kentucky     25-6     1118     8

 9. Michigan St.     22-9     1023     9

10. Villanova     24-7     1011     11

11. Duke     25-6     990     10

12. Maryland     24-7     924     12

13. Oregon     24-7     892     13

14. Louisville     24-7     768     15

15. Seton Hall     21-9     727     16

16. Virginia     23-7     586     17

17. Wisconsin     21-10     539     18

18. BYU     24-8     537     14

19. Ohio St.     21-10     459     19

20. Auburn     25-6     453     20

21. Illinois     21-10     263     21

22. Houston     23-8     179     22

23. Butler     22-9     165     24

24. West Virginia     21-10     159     22

25. Iowa     20-11     109     25

     Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1. 

FINAL WOMEN'S AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. South Carolina (26)     32-1     746     1

 2. Oregon (4)     31-2     724     2

 3. Baylor     28-2     676     3

 4. Maryland     28-4     654     4

 5. UConn     29-3     642     5

 6. Louisville     28-4     588     6

 7. Stanford     27-6     560     7

 8. NC State     28-4     543     8

 9. Mississippi St.     27-6     505     9

10. UCLA     26-5     501     10

11. Northwestern     26-4     394     12

12. Arizona     24-7     385     13

13. Gonzaga     28-3     359     11

14. Oregon St.     23-9     321     14

15. DePaul     28-5     298     15

16. Kentucky     22-8     283     16

17. South Dakota     30-2     259     17

18. Texas A&M     22-8     246     19

19. Florida St.     24-8     239     18

20. Indiana     24-8     194     20

21. Iowa     23-7     174     21

22. Princeton     26-1     163     22

23. Missouri St.     26-4     121     23

24. Arkansas     24-8     97     24

25. Arizona St.     20-11     31     25

     Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise St. 2, Iowa St. 2, Duke 1, Cent Michigan 1.

SPORTS ON AIR

THURSDAY

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

    4 a.m., FS2 — Carlton at Richmond 

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

FRIDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

SATURDAY

HORSE RACING

     5 p.m., NBCSN — Louisiana Derby

Tags

Recommended for you