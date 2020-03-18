COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ON THIS DATE IN NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY FOR THE INDIANA HOOSIERS...
March 19, 2016: Thomas Bryant and Yogi Ferrell combined for 37 points to lead fifth-seeded Indiana to a 73-67 victory over fourth-seeded Kentucky in a second-round game in Des Moines, Iowa.
Bryant finished with 19, while Ferrell totaled 18 and Troy Williams netted 13 for Tom Crean's Hoosiers, who shot 61.3 percent from 2-point range.
Tyler Ulis scored a game-high 27 points for the Wildcats, while Jamal Murray added 16.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 19, 1993: Calbert Cheaney scored a game-high 29 points to lead top-seeded IU to a 97-54 triumph over 16th-seed Wright State in a first-round game in the RCA Dome in Indianapolis.
Matt Nover added 17 points, Floyd Central graduate Pat Graham tallied 12 and Brian Evans 10 for the Hoosiers, who led 45-29 at halftime before outscoring the Raiders 52-25 in the second half.
March 19, 1992: Alan Henderson's double-double (19 points, 11 rebounds) led second-seeded Indiana to a 94-55 victory over Eastern Illinois in a first-round game in Boise, Idaho.
Damon Bailey added 18 points, Eric Anderson 13, Greg Graham 12 and Cheaney 11 for the Hoosiers, who blew out to a 56-27 halftime lead and never looked back.
March 19, 1989: Anderson tallied 24 points, to lead five in double digits, as second-seeded IU rolled to a 92-69 win over No. 7 seed UTEP in a second-round game in Tucson, Ariz.
Jay Edwards added 17 points and Todd Jadlow scored 14 for the Hoosiers, who finished with 23 assists.
Diminutive Tim Hardaway netted 20 points to pace the Miners.
FINAL MEN'S AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. Kansas (63) 28-3 1623 1
2. Gonzaga (1) 31-2 1547 2
3. Dayton (1) 29-2 1505 3
4. Florida St. 26-5 1381 4
5. Baylor 26-4 1337 5
6. San Diego St. 30-2 1279 6
7. Creighton 24-7 1154 7
8. Kentucky 25-6 1118 8
9. Michigan St. 22-9 1023 9
10. Villanova 24-7 1011 11
11. Duke 25-6 990 10
12. Maryland 24-7 924 12
13. Oregon 24-7 892 13
14. Louisville 24-7 768 15
15. Seton Hall 21-9 727 16
16. Virginia 23-7 586 17
17. Wisconsin 21-10 539 18
18. BYU 24-8 537 14
19. Ohio St. 21-10 459 19
20. Auburn 25-6 453 20
21. Illinois 21-10 263 21
22. Houston 23-8 179 22
23. Butler 22-9 165 24
24. West Virginia 21-10 159 22
25. Iowa 20-11 109 25
Others receiving votes: Stephen F. Austin 78, ETSU 66, Providence 63, Michigan 62, Utah St. 36, Saint Mary's (Cal) 33, Penn St. 21, Arizona 7, Rutgers 6, Richmond 6, Southern Cal 4, New Mexico St. 4, Texas Tech 3, UCLA 2, Vermont 2, Purdue 1, Belmont 1, Liberty 1, Utah 1.
FINAL WOMEN'S AP TOP 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (26) 32-1 746 1
2. Oregon (4) 31-2 724 2
3. Baylor 28-2 676 3
4. Maryland 28-4 654 4
5. UConn 29-3 642 5
6. Louisville 28-4 588 6
7. Stanford 27-6 560 7
8. NC State 28-4 543 8
9. Mississippi St. 27-6 505 9
10. UCLA 26-5 501 10
11. Northwestern 26-4 394 12
12. Arizona 24-7 385 13
13. Gonzaga 28-3 359 11
14. Oregon St. 23-9 321 14
15. DePaul 28-5 298 15
16. Kentucky 22-8 283 16
17. South Dakota 30-2 259 17
18. Texas A&M 22-8 246 19
19. Florida St. 24-8 239 18
20. Indiana 24-8 194 20
21. Iowa 23-7 174 21
22. Princeton 26-1 163 22
23. Missouri St. 26-4 121 23
24. Arkansas 24-8 97 24
25. Arizona St. 20-11 31 25
Others receiving votes: TCU 11, Ohio St. 10, Boston College 6, Marquette 5, Rutgers 4, Florida Gulf Coast 3, Texas 2, Boise St. 2, Iowa St. 2, Duke 1, Cent Michigan 1.
SPORTS ON AIR
THURSDAY
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
4 a.m., FS2 — Carlton at Richmond
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
FRIDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
SATURDAY
HORSE RACING
5 p.m., NBCSN — Louisiana Derby
