THIS DATE IN NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY FOR THE INDIANA HOOSIERS
MARCH 17, 2000: Brandon Armstrong tallied a game-high 22 points to lead 11th-seeded Pepperdine to a 77-57 upset of No. 6 seed Indiana in a first-round game at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo, N.Y.
The Waves built a 45-27 halftime lead and cruised to victory over the Hoosiers in what would be Bob Knight's final game on the IU bench. He was fired in September of that year after violating the "zero tolerance" policy set forth by school president Myles Brand.
Kyle Hornsby scored a team-high 15 points off the bench for the Hoosiers, who finished their season 20-9 and failed to make it to the second weekend of tourney for the sixth straight year.
Other memorable games on this date...
March 17, 2007: Second-seeded UCLA beat seventh-seeded IU 54-49 in a second-round game in Sacramento, Calif. Darren Collison scored 15 points to pace the Bruins while Earl Calloway and D.J. White tallied 12 apiece for the Hoosiers, who ended their first season under Kelvin Sampson with a 21-11 record.
March 17, 1989: Second-seeded Indiana outlasted 15th-seed George Mason 99-85 in a first-round game in Tucson, Ariz. Eric Anderson scored 15 points to pace a whopping seven in double digits for the Hoosiers, who built a 56-27 halftime lead and rolled from there.
March 17, 1984: Fourth-seeded IU beat 12th-seeded Richmond 75-67 in a second-round game in Charlotte, N.C. Freshman Steve Alford tallied a team-high 22 points while Uwe Blab added 14 and seven rebounds for the Hoosiers. Kelvin Johnson scored a game-high 27 points for the Spiders, who had upset Auburn and Charles Barkley (23 points, 17 rebounds) in the first round. Richmond, however, would get its revenge four years and one day later, when they upset the defending champion Hoosiers 72-69 in the first round.
March 17, 1973: Indiana topped Kentucky 72-65 in the Mideast Regional final in Nashville. Steve Downing (23 points, 13 rebounds) and Quinn Buckner (16 points, 11 rebounds) each had double-doubles to help the Hoosiers to their first Final Four under Knight, who was in his second season. Silver Creek graduate Steve Green added 14 points for IU, which built a 45-32 halftime lead. Jim Andrews tallied 23 points to lead the Wildcats.
March 17, 1953: IU outlasted LSU 80-67 in the national semifinals (a.k.a. the Final Four) in Kansas City. Don Schlundt tallied a team-high 29 points while Bobby "Slick" Leonard added 22 for the Hoosiers, who built a 49-41 halftime lead. Bob Pettit had a double-double (29 points, 15 rebounds) in a losing effort for the Tigers.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
4 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Real Madrid
7:50 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: CD Olimpia vs. Montreal
10 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Tigres UANL vs. New York City FC
WEDNESDAY
FIGURE SKATING
12:30 p.m., NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN'S SOCCER
4 p.m., TNT — UEFA Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Napoli
8 p.m., FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Atlanta United vs. Club América
10:30 p.m., FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Cruz Azul vs. Los Angeles FC
THURSDAY
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m. (Friday), ESPNU — Bahrain Grand Prix
FIGURE SKATING
8 p.m., NBCSN — 2020 World Championships in Montreal
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.