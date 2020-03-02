COLLEGE BASKETBALL

MEN'S AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record     Pts     Pvs

 1. Kansas (64)     26-3     1,600     1

 2. Gonzaga     29-2     1,514     3

 3. Dayton     27-2     1,453     4

 4. Baylor     25-3     1,395     2

 5. San Diego St.     28-1     1,375     5

 6. Kentucky     24-5     1,253     8

 7. Florida St.     24-5     1,164     6

 8. Seton Hall     21-7     1,145     13

 9. Maryland     23-6     1,041     9

10. Louisville     24-6     948     11

11. Creighton     22-7     843     10

12. Duke     23-6     809     7

13. Oregon     22-7     802     14

14. Villanova     22-7     779     12

15. BYU     24-7     756     17

16. Michigan St.     20-9     726     24

17. Auburn     24-5     575     15

18. Iowa     20-9     492     18

19. Ohio St.     20-9     489     23

20. Penn St.     21-8     367     16

21. Houston     22-7     265     25

22. Virginia     21-7     219     -

23. Illinois     20-9     208     -

24. Wisconsin     19-10     179     -

25. Michigan     18-11      94     19

     Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.

WOMEN'S AP TOP 25

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:

Record     Pts     Prv

 1. South Carolina (27)     29-1     747     1

 2. Baylor (2)     27-1     713     2

 3. Oregon (1)     28-2     700     3

 4. Louisville     27-3     641     5

 5. UConn     25-3     618     6

 6. Maryland     25-4     615     7

 7. Stanford     25-5     550     4

 8. UCLA     25-4     541     9

 9. Mississippi St.     25-5     489     10

10. NC State     25-4     459     8

11. Northwestern     26-3     450     14

12. Gonzaga     28-2     447     11

13. Arizona     23-6     372     13

14. Oregon St.     22-8     331     17

15. Texas A&M     22-7     293     12

16. Kentucky     21-7     259     15

17. South Dakota     27-2     254     20

18. DePaul     25-5     247     16

19. Iowa     23-6     232     18

20. Indiana     23-7     211     22

21. Princeton     24-1     153     23

22. Florida St.     22-7     142     19

23. Missouri St.     24-4     104     21

24. Arizona St.     20-10      75     24

25. Arkansas     22-7      44     -

     Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.

AREA CALENDAR

TONIGHT

 Boys' basketball

     Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.

     Class 4A Seymour Sectional — New Albany at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

     Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Clarksville at Southwestern, 6 p.m.

     Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Providence vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

     Class A Borden Sectional — New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m.

     Class A Borden Sectional — South Central vs. Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m. 

Women's college basketball

     Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.

  

WEDNESDAY

 Boys' basketball

     Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m. 

 College baseball

     IU Southeast at Campbellsville (Ky.), 3 p.m.

College softball

     St. Mary-of-the-Woods at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)

College tennis

     IU Southeast at Georgetown (Ky.), 3 p.m. 

SPORTS ON AIR

TODAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina (Greensboro) at North Carolina

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at South Carolina

     7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

     7 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

     7 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Penn State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Syracuse at Boston College

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Cincinnati at South Florida

     7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Ohio at Akron

     8 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at DePaul

     8:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama

     9 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Iowa

     9 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

     9 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa State

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE

     9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah at Jacksonville

MEN'S SOCCER 

    2:30 p.m., ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal

NBA

     7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Boston

     10 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

NHL

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Tampa Bay

TENNIS

     2 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds

     3 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds

     11 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

     3 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

     8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

     6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds

WEDNESDAY 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State

CYCLING

     1 p.m., NBCSN — Tour of Saudi Arabia (taped)

     2 p.m., NBCSN — Tour de la Provence (taped)

GOLF

     2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, First Round, Doha, Qatar

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, St. Lucie, Fla.

     8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    6:30 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Providence

    7 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

     7 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Indiana

     7 p.m., CBSSN — St. John's at Butler

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn

     7 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Georgia

     7 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas

    8:30 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall

    9 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Miami

     9 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin

     9 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida State at Notre Dame

     9 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at Oklahoma State

     9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi

MEN'S SOCCER

    2:30 p.m., ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal

NBA

     7 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee

     9:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Dallas

NHL

     7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington

     9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Anaheim at Colorado

SKIING

     1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — FIS Cross-County: World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

     6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds

     Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

     4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

     8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds

     6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    11 a.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

    1:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Missouri, First Round, Greenville, S.C.

    2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis

    4:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis

    11 p.m.. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

