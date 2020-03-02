COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MEN'S AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' men's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Pvs
1. Kansas (64) 26-3 1,600 1
2. Gonzaga 29-2 1,514 3
3. Dayton 27-2 1,453 4
4. Baylor 25-3 1,395 2
5. San Diego St. 28-1 1,375 5
6. Kentucky 24-5 1,253 8
7. Florida St. 24-5 1,164 6
8. Seton Hall 21-7 1,145 13
9. Maryland 23-6 1,041 9
10. Louisville 24-6 948 11
11. Creighton 22-7 843 10
12. Duke 23-6 809 7
13. Oregon 22-7 802 14
14. Villanova 22-7 779 12
15. BYU 24-7 756 17
16. Michigan St. 20-9 726 24
17. Auburn 24-5 575 15
18. Iowa 20-9 492 18
19. Ohio St. 20-9 489 23
20. Penn St. 21-8 367 16
21. Houston 22-7 265 25
22. Virginia 21-7 219 -
23. Illinois 20-9 208 -
24. Wisconsin 19-10 179 -
25. Michigan 18-11 94 19
Others receiving votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F Austin 47, ETSU 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, N Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona St 4, Wichita St. 2, Saint Mary's (Cal) 2, LSU 2, New Mexico St. 2, Southern Cal 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1.
WOMEN'S AP TOP 25
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press' women's college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 1, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
Record Pts Prv
1. South Carolina (27) 29-1 747 1
2. Baylor (2) 27-1 713 2
3. Oregon (1) 28-2 700 3
4. Louisville 27-3 641 5
5. UConn 25-3 618 6
6. Maryland 25-4 615 7
7. Stanford 25-5 550 4
8. UCLA 25-4 541 9
9. Mississippi St. 25-5 489 10
10. NC State 25-4 459 8
11. Northwestern 26-3 450 14
12. Gonzaga 28-2 447 11
13. Arizona 23-6 372 13
14. Oregon St. 22-8 331 17
15. Texas A&M 22-7 293 12
16. Kentucky 21-7 259 15
17. South Dakota 27-2 254 20
18. DePaul 25-5 247 16
19. Iowa 23-6 232 18
20. Indiana 23-7 211 22
21. Princeton 24-1 153 23
22. Florida St. 22-7 142 19
23. Missouri St. 24-4 104 21
24. Arizona St. 20-10 75 24
25. Arkansas 22-7 44 -
Others receiving votes: Duke 16, Rutgers 10, Old Dominion 7, Cent Michigan 7, TCU 6, Virginia Tech 4, Marquette 4, James Madison 2, Tennessee 2, Texas 2, LSU 2, Florida Gulf Coast 1.
AREA CALENDAR
TONIGHT
Boys' basketball
Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Jeffersonville at Seymour, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Seymour Sectional — New Albany at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Clarksville at Southwestern, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Providence vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Borden Sectional — New Washington at Borden, 6 p.m.
Class A Borden Sectional — South Central vs. Rock Creek, 7:30 p.m.
Women's college basketball
Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Boys' basketball
Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. Charlestown, 6 p.m.
College baseball
IU Southeast at Campbellsville (Ky.), 3 p.m.
College softball
St. Mary-of-the-Woods at IU Southeast, 2 p.m. (DH)
College tennis
IU Southeast at Georgetown (Ky.), 3 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina (Greensboro) at North Carolina
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. NY Yankees, Tampa, Fla.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi State at South Carolina
7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
7 p.m., BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
7 p.m., ESPN — Michigan State at Penn State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Syracuse at Boston College
7 p.m., ESPNU — Cincinnati at South Florida
7:30 p.m., CBSSN — Ohio at Akron
8 p.m., FS1 — Marquette at DePaul
8:30 p.m., SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
9 p.m., BTN — Purdue at Iowa
9 p.m., ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
9 p.m., ESPNU — West Virginia at Iowa State
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Utah at Jacksonville
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Bayern Munich at Schalke 04, Quarterfinal
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Brooklyn at Boston
10 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
NHL
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Boston at Tampa Bay
TENNIS
2 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
3 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
11 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Coastal Carolina at North Carolina State
CYCLING
1 p.m., NBCSN — Tour of Saudi Arabia (taped)
2 p.m., NBCSN — Tour de la Provence (taped)
GOLF
2:30 a.m. (Thursday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, First Round, Doha, Qatar
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: St. Louis vs. NY Mets, St. Lucie, Fla.
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. LA Dodgers
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Xavier at Providence
7 p.m., ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech
7 p.m., BTN — Minnesota at Indiana
7 p.m., CBSSN — St. John's at Butler
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Auburn
7 p.m., ESPNU — Florida at Georgia
7 p.m., SECN — Louisiana State at Arkansas
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Villanova at Seton Hall
9 p.m., ACCN — Virginia at Miami
9 p.m., BTN — Northwestern at Wisconsin
9 p.m., CBSSN — Dayton at Rhode Island
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Florida State at Notre Dame
9 p.m., ESPNU — Kansas State at Oklahoma State
9 p.m., SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
MEN'S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — DFB-Pokal: Werder Bremen at Eintracht Frankfurt, Quarterfinal
NBA
7 p.m., ESPN — Indiana at Milwaukee
9:30 p.m., ESPN — New Orleans at Dallas
NHL
7 p.m., NBCSN — Philadelphia at Washington
9:30 p.m., NBCSN — Anaheim at Colorado
SKIING
1 a.m. (Thursday), NBCSN — FIS Cross-County: World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
Noon, TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
4 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Early Rounds
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
1:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Ole Miss vs. Missouri, First Round, Greenville, S.C.
2 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis
4:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. Minnesota, First Round, Indianapolis
11 p.m.. CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
