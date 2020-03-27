COLLEGE BASKETBALL
On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 28, 1987: Steve Alford tallied a team-high 33 points to lead IU to a 97-93 win over UNLV in a battle of No. 1 seeds in a national semifinal at the Superdome in New Orleans.
Dean Garrett added a double-double (18 points, 11 rebounds) while Keith Smart contributed 14 points and Rick Calloway 12 for the Hoosiers, who shot 61.7 percent (37 for 60) from the field. Indiana, which built a 53-47 halftime lead, also hit 21 of 28 (75 percent) from the free throw line.
Freddie Banks scored a game-high 38 points — hitting a record 10 3-pointers — while big man Armen Gilliam had 32 points and 10 rebounds for the Runnin' Rebels. UNLV point guard Mark Wade dished out a record 18 assists in defeat.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 28, 2013: Michael Carter-Williams scored a game-high 24 points to lead fourth-seeded Syracuse to a 61-50 upset of No. 1 seed Indiana in a East Regional semifinal at Washington D.C.
Victor Oladipo tallied a team-high 16 points for the Hoosiers. He was 5 for 6 from the field, but the rest of the team was just 11 for 41 (26.8 percent) against the Orange's vaunted 2-3 zone. Christian Watford added 13 points and Cody Zeller contributed 10 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort.
March 28, 1992: Calbert Cheaney tallied a game-high 23 points to pace five in double figures and lead No. 2 seed IU to a 106-79 victory over No. 1 seed UCLA in the West Regional final at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M.
Sophomore Damon Bailey added 22 points, Eric Anderson netted 17 off the bench, Matt Nover scored 16 and freshman Alan Henderson contributed a double-double (10 points, 12 rebounds) for the Hoosiers, who shot 57.6 percent (34 for 59) from the field. Indiana also went 33 for 39 (84.6 percent) from the free throw line as it avenged a 15-point season-opening loss to the Bruins.
Gerald Madkins scored 18 points to pace UCLA, which shot 38.9 percent (28 for 72) from the field.
March 28, 1981: Landon Turner scored a game-high 20 points to lead third-seeded Indiana to a 67-49 win over No. 1 seed LSU in a national semifinal at The Spectrum in Philadelphia.
Sophomore point guard Isiah Thomas added 14 points and Ted Kitchel netted 10 for the Hoosiers, who shot just 36.5 percent (23 for 63) from the field but were 21 for 27 (77.8 percent) from the free throw line.
Howard Carter scored 10 points for the Tigers, who shot only 32.2 percent (19 for 59) from the field.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
6 p.m., NBCSN — The Florida Derby: From Hallandale Beach, Fla.
7 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, Fort Worth, Texas
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m., FS2 — America's Day at the Races
2:30 p.m., FS1 — America's Day at the Races
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
