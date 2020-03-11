LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Bellarmine University sophomore, and former Jeffersonville standout, Rachel Walker is competing in the 2020 NCAA Division II Men's and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships, which began Wednesday and end Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.
Wednesday, Walker and three of her teammates finished ninth in the preliminaries of the women's 200-yard medley relay. Today, Walker will swim in the 400 medley relay and the 100 butterfly. On Friday, she'll compete in the 500 freestyle.
This season Walker earned All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors in the 100 fly after finishing second in that event at the conference meet. Her 200 and 400 medley relay teams also finished fourth in the GLVC Championships, where she also finished 11th in the 500 free.
AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
College baseball
Point Park (Penn.) at IU Southeast, 5 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
THURSDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m., ACCN — Illinois State at Florida State
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, First Round, Nairobi, Kenya
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, First Round, Palm Valley, Fla.
4 a.m. (Friday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Nairobi, Kenya
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Toronto vs. Pittsburgh
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Rutgers, Second Round, Indianapolis
Noon, FS1 — Big East Tournament: Creighton vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, New York
Noon, NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: VCU vs. Massachusetts, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
12:30 p.m., ESPN — ACC Tournament: Florida State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
12:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
1 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: South Florida vs. UCF, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas
1 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Alabama vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., ESPN — ACC Tournament: Duke vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
2:30 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: Butler vs. Providence, Quarterfinal, New York
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: St. Bonaventure vs. TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
3 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Kansas vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
3 p.m., PAC-12N — PAC-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
3:30 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Tulane vs. Connecticut, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas
3:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Florida vs. TBD, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
5:30 p.m., PAC-12N — PAC-12 Tournament: USC vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: LaSalle vs. Davidson, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Ohio State, Second Round, Indianapolis
7 p.m., ESPN — ACC Tournament: Virginia vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
7 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, New York
7 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Missouri vs. Texas A&M, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Duquesne vs. TBD, Second Round, Brooklyn, N.Y.
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Penn State vs. TBD, Second Round, Indianapolis
9 p.m., PAC-12N — PAC-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m., ESPN — ACC Tournament: Louisville vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greensboro, N.C.
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: West Virginia vs. Oklahoma, Quarterfinal, Kansas City, Mo.
9:30 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: Marquette vs. Seton Hall, Quarterfinal, New York
9:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: South Carolina vs. TBD, Second Round, Nashville, Tenn.
10:30 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: East Carolina vs. Memphis, First Round, Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 p.m., FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
NBA
8 p.m., TNT — Boston at Milwaukee
10:30 p.m., TNT — Houston at LA Lakers
TENNIS
2 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open
WOMEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
7 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia
FRIDAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Atlanta
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Atlanta
4:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Atlanta
1:55 a.m. (Saturday), ESPN2 — Formula One: Qualifying, Melbourne, Australia
BOXING
10 p.m., SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ACCN — North Carolina at Duke
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
4 p.m., ACCN — Boston College at Louisville
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Open, Second Round, Nairobi, Kenya
1 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Players Championship, Second Round, Palm Valley, Fla.
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis
4 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox
9 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City vs. Texas
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
Noon, NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn,
1 p.m., ESPN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
1 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m., CBSSN — Conference-USA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal
2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
3:30 p.m., ESPN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m., ESPN2 — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
4:30 p.m., CBSSN — Conference-USA Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal
6 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
6:30 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, New York
7 p.m., CBSSN — Mid-American Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
7 p.m., ESPN — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.'
7 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
8:30 p.m., NBCSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Brooklyn, N.Y.
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
9 p.m., ESPN — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
9 p.m., FS1 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, New York
9 p.m., PAC-12N - PAC-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mid-American Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Cleveland
9:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Big 12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo.
9:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Nashville, Tenn.
10 p.m., ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Fort Worth, Texas
11:30 p.m., FS1 — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
Midnight (Saturday), ESPNU — Big West Conference Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif.
MEN'S SOCCER
3:20 p.m., FS2 — SC Paderborn vs. Fortuna Düsseldorf
11 p.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Pachuca vs. Tijuana
NBA
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Washington at Boston
10:30 p.m., NBATV — Brooklyn at LA Clippers
NHL
8 p.m., NHLN — San Jose at St. Louis
SKIING
5 p.m., NBCSN — FIS: World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
2 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: BNP Paribas Open
