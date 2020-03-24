COLLEGE BASKETBALL
On this date in NCAA Tournament history for the Indiana Hoosiers...
March 25, 1993: Calbert Cheaney had a game-high 32 points — on 10 of 12 shooting from the field and the free throw line — to lead No. 1 seed Indiana to an 82-69 victory over fourth-seeded Louisville in a Midwest Regional semifinal in St. Louis.
Greg Graham added 22 points and Matt Nover 15 for the Hoosiers, who shot 62.2 percent (28 for 45) from the field.
Clifford Rozier scored a team-high 16 points while Greg Minor added 15, James "Boo" Brewer 13 and Dwayne Morton 12 for the Cardinals, who shot 41.3 percent (26 for 63) from the field.
Other memorable IU tournament games on this date...
March 25, 2016: Marcus Paige tallied 21 points to pace five in double figures as No. 1 seed North Carolina downed fifth-seeded IU 101-86 in an East Regional semifinal in Philadelphia.
Brice Johnson added a double-double (20 points, 10 rebounds) while Kennedy Meeks scored 15 for the Tar Heels, who shot 51.6 percent (32 for 62) from the field and 55 percent (11 for 20) from 3-point range.
Yogi Ferrell scored a game-high 25 points to pace the Hoosiers while Troy Williams scored 21. Max Bielfeldt added 15 points and Thomas Bryant tallied 12 points and eight rebounds for Indiana, which shot 41 percent (25 for 61) from the field and was 13 for 31 (41.9 percent) from 3-point range.
March 25, 1994: Howard Eisley scored 18 points to lead four in double digits as ninth-seeded Boston College knocked off fifth-seeded Indiana 77-68 in an East Regional semifinal in Miami.
Gerrod Abram and Malcolm Huckaby added 15 points apiece and Bill Curley had a double-double (11 points, 13 rebounds) for the Eagles, who were 10 for 16 (62.5 percent) from 3-point range. Boston College had upset No. 1 seed North Carolina in the second round.
Floyd Central graduate Pat Graham scored a team-high 16 points in his final game to lead five in double figures for the Hoosiers, who shot 54.8 percent (23 for 42) from 2-point range but were only 6 for 17 (35.3 percent) from 3-point range.
Brian Evans added 14 points while Alan Henderson and Todd Leary had 12 apiece. Damon Bailey tallied 10 points and nine assists in his final game. Not only was it the swan song for both Graham and Bailey, it was also Bob Knight's last trip to the Sweet 16 with IU.
