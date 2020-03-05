BOYS' BASKETBALL
AP POLLS
The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (13) 23-0 278 1
2. Lawrence Central (1) 22-1 221 3
3. Lawrence North 22-2 199 2
4. Munster 21-1 181 4
5. Chesterton 21-2 152 5
6. Culver Academies 16-4 149 6
7. Hamilton SE 17-5 137 9
8. Lafayette Jeff 21-4 110 7
9. Brownsburg 18-4 74 10
10. S. Bend Adams 20-3 48 NR
Others receiving votes: Carmel 40, Indianapolis Attucks 28, Warren Central 25, Northridge 25, Cathedral 7, Michigan City 6.
Class 3A
1. Silver Creek (13) 22-2 278 1
2. Heritage Hills 20-3 240 3
3. Greensburg 21-2 196 5
4. Mishawaka Marian (1) 18-4 195 6
5. SB St. Joseph 17-5 139 7
6. Norwell 20-2 130 4
7. Danville 19-4 129 2
8. Delta 18-4 116 8
9. Ev. Bosse 17-6 91 9
10. Sullivan 21-3 66 10
Others receiving votes: Hammond 46, Brebeuf 19, SB Washington 16, FW Luers 7, Jimtown 6, Mississinewa 6.
Class 2A
1. Shenandoah (8) 20-2 268 1
2. FW Blackhawk (6) 20-3 254 2
3. Linton-Stockton 22-2 220 3
4. Westview 20-3 195 4
5. University 20-4 159 5
6. S. Decatur 21-2 135 6
7. Parke Heritage 20-3 110 7
8. Central Noble 20-4 93 8
9. Prairie Hts. 18-5 64 10
10. S. Spencer 19-4 61 NR
Others receiving votes: Bowman Academy 27, Ev. Mater Dei 24, Blackford 18, Tipton 15, Indpls Covenant Christian 14, Paoli 14, Churubusco 9.
Class A
1. Barr-Reeve (9) 22-1 266 1
2. Gary 21st Century (5) 21-3 252 2
3. Greenwood Christian 22-1 234 3
4. Kouts 21-2 186 4
5. Lafayette Catholic 19-4 153 5
6. Loogootee 18-5 147 6
7. Covington 17-6 118 8
8. Providence Cristo Rey 18-4 111 9
9. N. Daviess 15-8 69 7
10. Christian Academy 16-7 64 10
Others receiving votes: Washington Twp. 43, Morristown 16, Bloomfield 7, West Washington 7, Oldenburg 7.
IBCA TOP 20
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Top 20 teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points:
1. Bloomington South (17) 23-0 395
2. Lawrence Central (1) 22-2 376
3. Lawrence North (2) 22-2 351
4. Silver Creek 22-2 328
5. Hamilton SE 17-5 322
6. Culver Academies 16-4 288
7. FW Blackhawk 20-3 254
8. Brownsburg 18-4 228
9. Munster 21-1 210
10. Carmel 15-7 198
11. Chesterton 21-2 184
12. Indpls Attucks 18-5 171
13. Warren Central 16-5 167
14. Lafayette Jeff 21-4 161
15. Cathedral 18-5 113
16. FW Carroll 17-5 69
17. Heritage Hills 20-3 64
18. SB Adams 20-3 51
19. Fishers 18-6 50
20. Mishawaka Marian 18-4 41
Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, Danville, Floyd Central, FW Snider, Gary 21st Century, Hammond, Homestead, Jeffersonville, Michigan City, North Central (Indianapolis), Northridge, Norwell, Pike, Plainfield, Shenandoah, SB St. Joseph, Westfield.
AREA CALENDAR
FRIDAY
Boys' basketball
Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Floyd Central vs. Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Southwestern vs. Henryville, 6 p.m.
Class A Borden Sectional — New Washington vs. Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Bedford NL vs. Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. North Harrison, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Providence vs. Switzerland County, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Borden Sectional — South Central vs. Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 5 p.m.
College softball
Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
SATURDAY
Boys' basketball
Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.
Class A Borden Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.
College baseball
Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)
College softball
IU South Bend at IU Southeast, noon (DH)
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix
3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix
5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix
5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix
7 p.m., FS1 — ARCA: From Phoenix
BIATHLON
1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami
CURLING
9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy
11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland
GOLF
2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.
4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Third Round, Doha, Qatar
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.
8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle at LA Dodgers
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Western at Port Adelaide
3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Bowling Green
6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Akron
7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina State
7 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Clemson
8 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Belmont vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson
10:30 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Murray State vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.
11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
MEN'S SOCCER
1:50 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn
NBA
8 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Boston
10:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)
TENNIS
11:30 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA
8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
SATURDAY
MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
3 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast
AUTO RACING
1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix
2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix
4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LS Tractor 200, Phoenix
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 10, Daytona, Fla.
BOXING
8 p.m., FOX — PBC Main Card: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (Heavyweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.
GOLF
4 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Third Round, Doha, Qatar
12:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.
5:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach, Calif.
5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Final Round, Doha, Qatar
GYMNASTICS
12:30 p.m., NBC — The American Cup: Women's All-Around, Milwaukee
5 p.m., NBCSN — The American Cup: Milwaukee
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon, ESPN — Wisconsin at Indiana
Noon, ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee
12:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt
1 p.m., CBS — Kentucky at Florida
2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Duke
2 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech
2 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia at LSU
2:30 p.m., FOX — Seton Hall at Creighton
2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah
2:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Missouri
3:15 p.m., CBS — UCLA at Southern California
3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
4 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Miami
4 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Northwestern
4 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Virginia
4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas
4:30 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon State
4:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
5:30 p.m., CBS — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
6 p.m., CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
6 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Duke
6 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU
6:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Providence
6:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Arizona State
6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State
8 p.m., CBSSN — Temple at Cincinnati
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.
8:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Xavier
10 p.m., ESPN — Washington at Arizona
10 p.m., ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: Pacific vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
11 p.m., FS1 — Stanford at Oregon
12:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: Saint Mary's vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
10 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver
MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ACCN — Denver at Notre Dame
MEN'S SOCCER
7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool
9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at VfL Wolfsburg
9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Schalke
9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA
12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Burnley
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m., ESPN — UFS 248 Main Card: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero (Middleweight), Las Vegas
NBA
8:30 p.m., ABC — Philadelphia at Golden State
RUGBY
3 p.m., NBCSN — IRL: Ireland vs. Italy, Six Nations Championship, Round 4, Dublin (taped)
10:30 p.m., NBCSN — IRL: England vs. Wales, Six Nations Championship, Round 4, London (taped)
SKIING
12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)
TENNIS
8:30 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Semifinals
3 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 1
6 p.m., TENNIS — Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m., CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
Noon, ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago
1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio
2:30 p.m., ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.
3:30 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago
5 p.m., ESPNU — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
7 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago
7:30 p.m., ESPNU — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.
9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis
9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
9:30 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago
11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
8:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Alabama
XFL
2 p.m., ABC — Seattle at Houston
5 p.m., FOX — New York at Dallas
