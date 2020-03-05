BOYS' BASKETBALL

AP POLLS

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L     Pts     Prv

 1. Bloomington South (13)     23-0     278     1

 2. Lawrence Central (1)     22-1     221     3

 3. Lawrence North     22-2     199     2

 4. Munster     21-1     181     4

 5. Chesterton     21-2     152     5

 6. Culver Academies     16-4     149     6

 7. Hamilton SE     17-5     137     9

 8. Lafayette Jeff     21-4     110     7

 9. Brownsburg     18-4     74     10

10. S. Bend Adams     20-3     48     NR

     Others receiving votes: Carmel 40, Indianapolis Attucks 28, Warren Central 25, Northridge 25, Cathedral 7, Michigan City 6.

Class 3A

 1. Silver Creek (13)     22-2     278     1

 2. Heritage Hills     20-3     240     3

 3. Greensburg     21-2     196     5

 4. Mishawaka Marian (1)     18-4     195     6

 5. SB St. Joseph     17-5     139     7

 6. Norwell     20-2     130     4

 7. Danville     19-4     129     2

 8. Delta     18-4     116     8

 9. Ev. Bosse     17-6     91     9

10. Sullivan     21-3     66     10

    Others receiving votes: Hammond 46, Brebeuf 19, SB Washington 16, FW Luers 7, Jimtown 6, Mississinewa 6.

Class 2A

 1. Shenandoah (8)     20-2     268     1

 2. FW Blackhawk (6)     20-3     254     2

 3. Linton-Stockton     22-2     220     3

 4. Westview     20-3     195     4

 5. University     20-4     159     5

 6. S. Decatur     21-2     135     6

 7. Parke Heritage     20-3     110     7

 8. Central Noble     20-4     93     8

 9. Prairie Hts.     18-5     64     10

10. S. Spencer     19-4     61     NR

    Others receiving votes: Bowman Academy 27, Ev. Mater Dei 24, Blackford 18, Tipton 15, Indpls Covenant Christian 14, Paoli 14, Churubusco 9.

Class A

 1. Barr-Reeve (9)     22-1     266     1

 2. Gary 21st Century (5)     21-3     252     2

 3. Greenwood Christian     22-1     234     3

 4. Kouts     21-2     186     4

 5. Lafayette Catholic     19-4     153     5

 6. Loogootee     18-5     147     6

 7. Covington     17-6     118     8

 8. Providence Cristo Rey     18-4     111     9

 9. N. Daviess     15-8     69     7

10. Christian Academy     16-7     64     10

    Others receiving votes: Washington Twp. 43, Morristown 16, Bloomfield 7, West Washington 7, Oldenburg 7.

IBCA TOP 20

The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association's Top 20 teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points:

 1. Bloomington South (17)     23-0     395

 2. Lawrence Central (1)     22-2     376

 3. Lawrence North (2)     22-2     351

 4. Silver Creek     22-2     328

 5. Hamilton SE     17-5     322

 6. Culver Academies     16-4     288

 7. FW Blackhawk     20-3     254

 8. Brownsburg     18-4     228

 9. Munster     21-1     210

10. Carmel     15-7     198

11. Chesterton     21-2     184

12. Indpls Attucks     18-5     171

13. Warren Central     16-5     167

14. Lafayette Jeff     21-4     161

15. Cathedral      18-5     113

16. FW Carroll     17-5      69

17. Heritage Hills     20-3      64

18. SB Adams     20-3      51

19. Fishers     18-6      50

20. Mishawaka Marian     18-4      41

     Others receiving votes: Barr-Reeve, Bloomington North, Brebeuf, Danville, Floyd Central, FW Snider, Gary 21st Century, Hammond, Homestead, Jeffersonville, Michigan City, North Central (Indianapolis), Northridge, Norwell, Pike, Plainfield, Shenandoah, SB St. Joseph, Westfield.

AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY

  Boys' basketball

     Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Floyd Central vs. Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

     Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Southwestern vs. Henryville, 6 p.m.

     Class A Borden Sectional — New Washington vs. Lanesville, 6 p.m.

     Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Bedford NL vs. Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

     Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Silver Creek vs. North Harrison, 7:30 p.m. 

     Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Providence vs. Switzerland County, 7:30 p.m.

     Class A Borden Sectional — South Central vs. Christian Academy, 7:30 p.m. 

College baseball

     Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 5 p.m. 

College softball

     Huntington at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

SATURDAY

Boys' basketball

     Class 4A Seymour Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.

     Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.

     Class 2A Southwestern Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.

     Class A Borden Sectional — Final, 7:30 p.m.  

College baseball

     Ohio Christian at IU Southeast, 1 p.m. (DH)

College softball

     IU South Bend at IU Southeast, noon (DH)

SPORTS ON AIR 

TODAY

AUTO RACING

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Phoenix

     3:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Phoenix

     5 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

     5:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice, Phoenix

     7 p.m., FS1 — ARCA: From Phoenix

BIATHLON

     1 p.m., NBCSN — IBU: From Nove Mesto, Czech Republic (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

     3 p.m., ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

CURLING

     9 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Italy

     11 p.m., NBCSN — U.S. vs. Scotland

GOLF

     2 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Second Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

     6 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, First Round, Newport Beach, Calif.

     4 a.m. (Saturday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Third Round, Doha, Qatar

LOCAL SPORTS

     11 a.m. & 3 p.m. (re-air), WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

     1 p.m., ESPN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Atlanta, North Port, Fla.

     8 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle at LA Dodgers

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 

     Midnight (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Western at Port Adelaide

    3 a.m. (Saturday), FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

    6 p.m., ESPNU — Buffalo at Bowling Green 

    6:30 p.m., CBSSN — Kent State at Akron

    7 p.m., ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina State

     7 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at Clemson

    8 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Belmont vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

    9 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

     9 p.m., ESPN2 — Virginia Commonwealth at Davidson

    10:30 p.m., ESPNU — Ohio Valley Tournament: Murray State vs. TBD, Semifinal, Evansville, Ind.

    11:30 p.m., CBSSN — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

MEN'S SOCCER 

    1:50 p.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Köln at SC Paderborn

NBA 

     8 p.m., ESPN — Utah at Boston

     10:30 p.m., ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

SWIMMING

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — TYR: Pro Swim Series, Des Moines, Iowa (taped)

TENNIS

     11:30 a.m., TENNIS — WTA: Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA

     8 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Quarterfinals 3 & 4 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

     Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Purdue vs. Maryland, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

     Noon, SECN — SEC Tournament: Georgia vs. South Carolina, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

    2:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Indiana, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

     2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

     2:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

    5 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

    6 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

    6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Northwestern vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

    8:30 p.m., SECN — SEC Tournament: Kentucky vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Greenville, S.C.

    9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Iowa vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Indianapolis

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

    11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Stanford vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

SATURDAY

MEN'S AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 

     3 a.m., FS2 — Pre-season Challenge: Fremantle at West Coast

AUTO RACING

     1 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Phoenix

     2:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Phoenix

     4 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The LS Tractor 200, Phoenix

     7:30 p.m., NBCSN — Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 10, Daytona, Fla.

BOXING

     8 p.m., FOX — PBC Main Card: Adam Kownacki vs. Robert Helenius (Heavyweights), Brooklyn, N.Y.

GOLF

     4 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Third Round, Doha, Qatar

     12:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

     2:30 p.m., NBC — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, Third Round, Bay Hill, Fla.

     5:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Hoag Classic, Second Round, Newport Beach, Calif.

     5 a.m. (Sunday), GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Commercial Bank Qatar Master, Final Round, Doha, Qatar

GYMNASTICS

     12:30 p.m., NBC — The American Cup: Women's All-Around, Milwaukee

     5 p.m., NBCSN — The American Cup: Milwaukee

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

    1 p.m., MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

     Noon, ESPN — Wisconsin at Indiana

     Noon, ESPN2 — Auburn at Tennessee

    12:30 p.m., SECN — South Carolina at Vanderbilt

    1 p.m., CBS — Kentucky at Florida

    2 p.m., ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

     2 p.m., BTN — Rutgers at Duke

     2 p.m., ESPN — Kansas at Texas Tech

     2 p.m., ESPN2 — Georgia at LSU

    2:30 p.m., FOX — Seton Hall at Creighton

     2:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Colorado at Utah

     2:30 p.m., SECN — Alabama at Missouri

    3:15 p.m., CBS — UCLA at Southern California

    3:30 p.m., CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

    4 p.m., ACCN — Syracuse at Miami

     4 p.m., BTN — Penn State at Northwestern

     4 p.m., ESPN — Louisville at Virginia

     4 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma State at Texas 

    4:30 p.m., PAC-12N — California at Oregon State

     4:30 p.m., SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

    5:30 p.m., CBS — Mountain West Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

    6 p.m., CBSSN — Missouri Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

     6 p.m., ESPN — North Carolina at Duke

     6 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU 

    6:30 p.m., FS1 — DePaul at Providence

     6:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Washington State at Arizona State

     6:30 p.m., SECN — Mississippi at Mississippi State

    8 p.m., CBSSN — Temple at Cincinnati

     8 p.m., ESPN2 — Ohio Valley Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Evansville, Ind.

    8:30 p.m., FS1 — Butler at Xavier

    10 p.m., ESPN — Washington at Arizona

     10 p.m., ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: Pacific vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

    11 p.m., FS1 — Stanford at Oregon

    12:30 a.m. (Sunday), ESPN2 — West Coast Tournament: Saint Mary's vs. TBD, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY 

    10 p.m., CBSSN — Colorado College at Denver

MEN'S COLLEGE LACROSSE 

     Noon, ACCN — Denver at Notre Dame

MEN'S SOCCER

    7:25 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Bournemouth at Liverpool

    9:30 a.m., FS1 — Bundesliga: RB Leipzig at VfL Wolfsburg

     9:30 a.m., FS2 — Bundesliga: Hoffenheim at Schalke

    9:55 a.m., NBCSN — Premier League: TBA

    12:25 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Burnley

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

     8 p.m., ESPN — UFS 248 Main Card: Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero (Middleweight), Las Vegas

NBA 

     8:30 p.m., ABC — Philadelphia at Golden State

RUGBY

     3 p.m., NBCSN — IRL: Ireland vs. Italy, Six Nations Championship, Round 4, Dublin (taped)

     10:30 p.m., NBCSN — IRL: England vs. Wales, Six Nations Championship, Round 4, London (taped)

SKIING

     12:30 a.m. (Sunday), NBCSN — FIS: Alpine World Cup (taped)

TENNIS

     8:30 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: Open 6ème Sens, Semifinals

     3 p.m., TENNIS — WTA: Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 1

     6 p.m., TENNIS — Abierto GNP Seguros, Semifinal 2

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

    11 a.m., CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

     Noon, ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

    1 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago

    1:30 p.m., CBSSN — Atlantic 10 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Dayton, Ohio

    2:30 p.m., ESPNU — ACC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greensboro, N.C.

    3:30 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago

    5 p.m., ESPNU — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

    6:30 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

    7 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago

    7:30 p.m., ESPNU — SEC Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Greenville, S.C.

    9 p.m., BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Indianapolis

     9 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

    9:30 p.m., FS2 — Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Quarterfinal, Chicago

    11:30 p.m., PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Las Vegas

WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

    8:30 p.m., SECN — Georgia at Alabama

XFL 

     2 p.m., ABC — Seattle at Houston

     5 p.m., FOX — New York at Dallas 

