LOCAL COLLEGE ATHLETE UPDATE
Paige Meyer (Newberry College): The Floyd Central graduate, a junior outfielder on the softball team, hit .371 with two doubles and 10 RBIs for the Wolves. In 70 at-bats, Meyer had 26 hits and 10 walks. She had a .400 slugging percentage, .450 on-base percentage and .850 OPS.
Lindsey Nelson (IU Southeast): The Jeffersonville graduate, a sophomore infielder on the softball team, hit .395 with five doubles, three triples and six RBIs while starting 15 of 22 games for the Grenadiers. She also had a slugging percentage of .684 and an on-base percentage of .455.
Have an update on a local college athlete from the area? Email us at sports@newsandtribune.com.
SPORTS ON AIR
TODAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
SATURDAY
HORSE RACING
4 p.m., NBCSN — Trackside Live!
