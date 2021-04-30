AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY

Baseball

Seymour at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.

Providence at Southridge, dh, 11 a.m.

Evansville North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.

Paoli at Henryville, dh, 11 a.m.

Evansville Mater Dei at New Albany, 11 a.m.

Madison at Jeffersonville, noon

Evansville North at New Albany, 2 p.m.

Silver Creek at Jasper, 4 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Albany at BNL Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Floyd Central, Silver Creek at Rochester Hall of Fame Tournament, 10 a.m. at Rock Hollow GC

Henryville at Madison Invitational, noon at Sunrise GC

College baseball

IU Southeast at Brescia (Ky.), dh, 1 p.m.

Girls’ tennis

Providence in Scott County Invite, 9 a.m. at Scottsburg

Softball

Rock Creek at Clarksville, dh, 10 a.m.

Charlestown at Mitchell, 10 a.m.

Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.

Columbus North at Silver Creek, dh, 11 a.m.

Providence vs. Hauser, 11:30 a.m. at Jac-Cen-Del

Meade County (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, noon

Providence at Jac-Cen-Del, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

College baseball

IU Southeast at Brescia (Ky.), 2 p.m.

MONDAY

Baseball

New Washington at South Central, 5:30 p.m.

Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Albany at Seymour, 4:30 p.m. Shadowood

Jeffersonville at Brownstown Central, 5 p.m.

Boys’ volleyball

Louisville DeSales at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.

College softball

Carlow (Pa.) at IU Southeast, dh, 10:30 a.m.

Girls’ tennis

Providence at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Madison at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Austin at Providence, 5 p.m.

Rock Creek at Columbus Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Paoli at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus East at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Track & field

Providence, Silver Creek at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m.

Henryville, New Washington, Crothersville at Austin, 4:45 p.m.

Unified track & field

New Albany, Corydon Central at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.

BOYS' GOLF

IHSGCA POLL

1. Guerin Catholic, 2. Center Grove, 3. Westfield, 4. Carmel, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6. Columbus North, 7. Zionsville, 8. Penn, 9. Evansville North, 10. Bloomington South, 11. FW Dwenger, 12. Silver Creek, 13. Floyd Central, 14. Franklin, 15. FW Carroll, 16. Fishers, 17. Monroe Central, 18. Columbia City, 19. Yorktown, 20. Covenant Christian.

TRACK & FIELD 

IATCCC POLLS

Boys

1. Carmel, 2. Warren Central, 3. Center Grove, 4. Angola, 5. Brownsburg, 6. Columbus North, 7. West Lafayette Harrison, 8. Zionsville, 9. Hamilton Southeastern, 10. Lawrence Central, 11. Fishers, 12. Bloomington North, 13. Penn, 14. East Central, 15. Bellmont, 16. Hobart, 17. Noblesville, 18. Plainfield, 19. Highland, 20. Roncalli.

Girls

1. Hamilton Southeastern, 2. North Central, 3. Center Grove, 4. Warren Central, 5. Lawrence Central, 6. New Albany, 7. Carmel, 8. Indpls Chatard, 9. Indpls Cathedral, 10. Brownsburg, 11. Fishers, 12. FW Carroll, 13. Columbus North, 14. Zionsville, 15. Westfield, 16. Bloomington North, 17. Valparaiso, 18. Whiteland, 19. Huntington North, 20. Floyd Central.

SPORTS ON AIR

SATURDAY

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

7:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon, BTN — Minnesota Spring Game

2 p.m., BTN — Nebraska Spring Game

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

5 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

GOLF

3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

HORSE RACING

Noon, NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.

2:30 p.m., NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.

4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Houston

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers

NFL

Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland

SUNDAY

AUTO RACING

9:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The BUSCHY MCBUSCH RACE 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

5 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

BOWLING

7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m., ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal

6 p.m., ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal

9 p.m., ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

NBA

3:30 p.m., ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee

7:30 p.m., NBATV — Portland at Boston

10 p.m., NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers

NHL

3 p.m., NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit

RODEO

2 p.m., CBS — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped)

RUGBY

8 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle

SURFING

8 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds

6 a.m., TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 p.m., NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped)

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Noon, ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa.

MONDAY

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

4 a.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped)

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers

NHL

8 p.m., NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota

RUGBY

Noon, NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle

TENNIS

5 a.m., TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m., TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

