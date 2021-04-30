AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY
Baseball
Seymour at Clarksville, dh, 11 a.m.
Providence at Southridge, dh, 11 a.m.
Evansville North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.
Paoli at Henryville, dh, 11 a.m.
Evansville Mater Dei at New Albany, 11 a.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, noon
Evansville North at New Albany, 2 p.m.
Silver Creek at Jasper, 4 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Albany at BNL Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Floyd Central, Silver Creek at Rochester Hall of Fame Tournament, 10 a.m. at Rock Hollow GC
Henryville at Madison Invitational, noon at Sunrise GC
College baseball
IU Southeast at Brescia (Ky.), dh, 1 p.m.
Girls’ tennis
Providence in Scott County Invite, 9 a.m. at Scottsburg
Softball
Rock Creek at Clarksville, dh, 10 a.m.
Charlestown at Mitchell, 10 a.m.
Bloomington North at Floyd Central, 11 a.m.
Columbus North at Silver Creek, dh, 11 a.m.
Providence vs. Hauser, 11:30 a.m. at Jac-Cen-Del
Meade County (Ky.) at Jeffersonville, noon
Providence at Jac-Cen-Del, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
College baseball
IU Southeast at Brescia (Ky.), 2 p.m.
MONDAY
Baseball
New Washington at South Central, 5:30 p.m.
Clarksville at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Silver Creek, 7 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Albany at Seymour, 4:30 p.m. Shadowood
Jeffersonville at Brownstown Central, 5 p.m.
Boys’ volleyball
Louisville DeSales at Floyd Central, 6 p.m.
College softball
Carlow (Pa.) at IU Southeast, dh, 10:30 a.m.
Girls’ tennis
Providence at Floyd Central, 4:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Austin, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at North Harrison, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Madison at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Austin at Providence, 5 p.m.
Rock Creek at Columbus Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Paoli at Clarksville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville at Scottsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus East at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Track & field
Providence, Silver Creek at Clarksville, 4:30 p.m.
Henryville, New Washington, Crothersville at Austin, 4:45 p.m.
Unified track & field
New Albany, Corydon Central at Floyd Central, 5 p.m.
BOYS' GOLF
IHSGCA POLL
1. Guerin Catholic, 2. Center Grove, 3. Westfield, 4. Carmel, 5. Hamilton Southeastern, 6. Columbus North, 7. Zionsville, 8. Penn, 9. Evansville North, 10. Bloomington South, 11. FW Dwenger, 12. Silver Creek, 13. Floyd Central, 14. Franklin, 15. FW Carroll, 16. Fishers, 17. Monroe Central, 18. Columbia City, 19. Yorktown, 20. Covenant Christian.
TRACK & FIELD
IATCCC POLLS
Boys
1. Carmel, 2. Warren Central, 3. Center Grove, 4. Angola, 5. Brownsburg, 6. Columbus North, 7. West Lafayette Harrison, 8. Zionsville, 9. Hamilton Southeastern, 10. Lawrence Central, 11. Fishers, 12. Bloomington North, 13. Penn, 14. East Central, 15. Bellmont, 16. Hobart, 17. Noblesville, 18. Plainfield, 19. Highland, 20. Roncalli.
Girls
1. Hamilton Southeastern, 2. North Central, 3. Center Grove, 4. Warren Central, 5. Lawrence Central, 6. New Albany, 7. Carmel, 8. Indpls Chatard, 9. Indpls Cathedral, 10. Brownsburg, 11. Fishers, 12. FW Carroll, 13. Columbus North, 14. Zionsville, 15. Westfield, 16. Bloomington North, 17. Valparaiso, 18. Whiteland, 19. Huntington North, 20. Floyd Central.
SPORTS ON AIR
SATURDAY
AUTO RACING
7:30 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
7:30 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The Genesys 300, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon, BTN — Minnesota Spring Game
2 p.m., BTN — Nebraska Spring Game
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
5 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
GOLF
3 p.m., CBS — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Third Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
HORSE RACING
Noon, NBCSN — Kentucky Derby Prep: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.
2:30 p.m., NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Lousiville, Ky.
4 p.m., FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m., FS1 — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m., ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at Houston
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NFL
Noon, ABC, ESPN, NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, Cleveland
SUNDAY
AUTO RACING
9:55 a.m., ESPN — Formula One: The Portuguese Grand Prix, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
3 p.m., FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The BUSCHY MCBUSCH RACE 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
5 p.m., NBCSN — IndyCar: The XPEL 375, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
BOWLING
7 p.m., FS1 — PBA: Playoffs Round of 16, Milford, Conn. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m., ESPNU — Louisville at Clemson
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
3 p.m., ESPN — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. at Sam Houston St., Quarterfinal
6 p.m., ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: North Dakota at James Madison, Quarterfinal
9 p.m., ESPN2 — FCS Tournament: S. Illinois at S. Dakota St., Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m., ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
NBA
3:30 p.m., ABC — Brooklyn at Milwaukee
7:30 p.m., NBATV — Portland at Boston
10 p.m., NBATV — Toronto at LA Lakers
NHL
3 p.m., NBC — Tampa Bay at Detroit
RODEO
2 p.m., CBS — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
6 p.m., CBSSN — PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Round 2 and Championship, Omaha, Neb. (taped)
RUGBY
8 p.m., CBSSN — MLR: Rugby United New York at Seattle
SURFING
8 p.m., FS2 — WSL Championship Tour: The Namaqualand Pro, Northern Cape, South Africa
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — Munich-ATP & Estoril-ATP Finals, Madrid-ATP/WTA: Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday), TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 p.m., NBCSN — IAAF: The World Athletics Relays, Silesia, Poland (taped)
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Noon, ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Chapel Hill, N.C.
Noon, BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, University Park, Pa.
MONDAY
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
4 a.m., FS2 — Liga MX: Club Puebla at Santos Laguna (taped)
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Golden State at New Orleans
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Denver at LA Lakers
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Vegas at Minnesota
RUGBY
Noon, NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Leinster at La Rochelle
TENNIS
5 a.m., TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m., TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
