AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY

Baseball

New Washington at Eastern, 5 p.m.

Providence at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.

Louisville Trinity at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison at Jeffersonville, 4:15 p.m. Elk Run

Floyd Central at Seymour, 5 p.m. at Shadowood GC

Girls’ tennis

CAI at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Girls’ track & field

Mid-Southern Conference meet, 5 p.m. at Corydon Central

Southern Athletic Conference meet, 5:15 p.m. at Borden

Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 6 p.m. at Floyd Central

Softball

Austin at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Floyd Central at Louisville Ballard, 6 p.m.

Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.

Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Rock Creek at Whitefield Academy (Ky.), 6 p.m.

Track & field

Providence, Trinity Lutheran at CAI, 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Henryville at Borden, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Crawford County, 5 p.m.

Austin at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m.

Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Madison at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m. 

Boys’ golf

Borden, Silver Creek at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Crothersville, Eastern, New Washington at Clarksville, 5 p.m. Wooded View

Girls’ tennis

New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

BNL or Seymour at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.

Jeffersonville, New Albany vs. TBD in HHC

Softball

Clarksville at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Jennings County, 6 p.m.

SPORTS ON AIR

TUESDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay

MEN’S SOCCER

12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Southhampton

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at Boston

10 p.m., TNT — New York at L.A. Lakers

WEDNESDAY

GOLF

8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Washington at Atlanta

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Portland at Utah

NHL

8 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis

