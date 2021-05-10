AREA CALENDAR
TUESDAY
Baseball
New Washington at Eastern, 5 p.m.
Providence at Corydon Central, 5:30 p.m.
Louisville Trinity at Silver Creek, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Charlestown, Corydon Central, North Harrison at Jeffersonville, 4:15 p.m. Elk Run
Floyd Central at Seymour, 5 p.m. at Shadowood GC
Girls’ tennis
CAI at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Girls’ track & field
Mid-Southern Conference meet, 5 p.m. at Corydon Central
Southern Athletic Conference meet, 5:15 p.m. at Borden
Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 6 p.m. at Floyd Central
Softball
Austin at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Floyd Central at Louisville Ballard, 6 p.m.
Silver Creek at Brownstown Central, 5:30 p.m.
Charlestown at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Rock Creek at Whitefield Academy (Ky.), 6 p.m.
Track & field
Providence, Trinity Lutheran at CAI, 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Borden, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Crawford County, 5 p.m.
Austin at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Borden, Silver Creek at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Crothersville, Eastern, New Washington at Clarksville, 5 p.m. Wooded View
Girls’ tennis
New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
BNL or Seymour at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.
Jeffersonville, New Albany vs. TBD in HHC
Softball
Clarksville at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jennings County, 6 p.m.
SPORTS ON AIR
TUESDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m., ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m., ESPN — NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
MEN’S SOCCER
12:55 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Leicester City at Manchester United
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Southhampton
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Miami at Boston
10 p.m., TNT — New York at L.A. Lakers
WEDNESDAY
GOLF
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Portland at Utah
NHL
8 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis
