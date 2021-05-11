AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY

Baseball

Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5 p.m.

Henryville at Borden, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Crawford County, 5 p.m.

Austin at Providence, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m.

Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.

Madison at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

Borden, Silver Creek at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe

Crothersville, Eastern, New Washington at Clarksville, 5 p.m. Wooded View

Girls’ tennis

New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.

Salem at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.

Jeffersonville at New Albany, 5 p.m.

Seymour at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Clarksville at Henryville, 5 p.m.

Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Jennings County, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

Baseball

Eastern at Clarksville, 5 p.m.

Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.

Boys’ golf

New Washington, Shawe Memorial at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Providence at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise

Charlestown, Henryville, South Central at Lanesville, 4:45 p.m. Chariot Run

Boys’ track & field

Mid-Southern Conference meet, 5 p.m. at Corydon Central

Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 6 p.m. at BNL

Girls’ tennis

Corydon Central at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Eastern at Charlestown, 5 p.m.

Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.

Providence at West Washington, 5:30 p.m.

Silver Creek at Salem, 5:30 p.m.

New Albany at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.

Track & field

Southern Athletic Conference meet (girls’ field events, boys’ running events), 5:15 p.m. at Borden.

SPORTS ON AIR

WEDNESDAY

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon, SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

1 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse, First Round, Louisville, Ky.

2:40 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

3:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, First Round, Louisville, Ky.

5:10 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

7:45 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.

GOLF

8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon, MLBN — Baltimore at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (1 p.m.)

3 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Colorado

8 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR LA Angels at Houston

MEN’S SOCCER

2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo

3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea

NBA

7:45 p.m., ESPN — Washington at Atlanta

10:05 p.m., ESPN — Portland at Utah

NFL

8 p.m., ESPN2, FS1, NFLN — 2021 NFL Schedule Release

NHL

5 p.m., NHLN — Edmonton at Montréal

9 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis

TENNIS

4 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds

THURSDAY

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.

GOLF

8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England

3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

LOCAL SPORTS

11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison

MEN’S SOCCER 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: TBD, Final

NBA

7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Miami

10 p.m., TNT — Portland at Phoenix

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Florida State vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: North Carolina vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.

