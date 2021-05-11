AREA CALENDAR
WEDNESDAY
Baseball
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5 p.m.
Henryville at Borden, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Crawford County, 5 p.m.
Austin at Providence, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Lanesville, 6 p.m.
Floyd Central at New Albany, 6 p.m.
Madison at Jeffersonville, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
Borden, Silver Creek at Henryville, 4:30 p.m. Champions Pointe
Crothersville, Eastern, New Washington at Clarksville, 5 p.m. Wooded View
Girls’ tennis
New Washington at Scottsburg, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Henryville, 4:30 p.m.
Salem at Silver Creek, 5 p.m.
Jeffersonville at New Albany, 5 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Clarksville at Henryville, 5 p.m.
Shawe Memorial at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Columbus East at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Lanesville, 5:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Jennings County, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY
Baseball
Eastern at Clarksville, 5 p.m.
Brownstown Central at Charlestown, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
Boys’ golf
New Washington, Shawe Memorial at Southwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Providence at Madison, 4:30 p.m. at Sunrise
Charlestown, Henryville, South Central at Lanesville, 4:45 p.m. Chariot Run
Boys’ track & field
Mid-Southern Conference meet, 5 p.m. at Corydon Central
Hoosier Hills Conference meet, 6 p.m. at BNL
Girls’ tennis
Corydon Central at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Trinity Lutheran at New Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Eastern at Charlestown, 5 p.m.
Clarksville at Scottsburg, 5 p.m.
Providence at West Washington, 5:30 p.m.
Silver Creek at Salem, 5:30 p.m.
New Albany at Jeffersonville, 5:30 p.m.
Track & field
Southern Athletic Conference meet (girls’ field events, boys’ running events), 5:15 p.m. at Borden.
SPORTS ON AIR
WEDNESDAY
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon, SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Mississippi St. vs. Mississippi, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
1 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Syracuse, First Round, Louisville, Ky.
2:40 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
3:30 p.m., ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. NC State, First Round, Louisville, Ky.
5:10 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Texas A&M vs. Tennessee, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
7:45 p.m., SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Georgia vs. Kentucky, First Round, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
GOLF
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, First Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Noon, MLBN — Baltimore at NY Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Cleveland (1 p.m.)
3 p.m., MLBN — San Diego at Colorado
8 p.m., MLBN — Minnesota at Chicago White Sox OR LA Angels at Houston
MEN’S SOCCER
2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Serie A: Juventus at Sassuolo
3:10 p.m., NBCSN — Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea
NBA
7:45 p.m., ESPN — Washington at Atlanta
10:05 p.m., ESPN — Portland at Utah
NFL
8 p.m., ESPN2, FS1, NFLN — 2021 NFL Schedule Release
NHL
5 p.m., NHLN — Edmonton at Montréal
9 p.m., NBCSN — Minnesota at St. Louis
TENNIS
4 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Thursday), TENNIS — Rome-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds
THURSDAY
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8:30 p.m., ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi St.
GOLF
8:30 a.m., GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Second Round, The Belfry; Brabazon Course, Warwickshire, England
3:30 p.m., GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, First Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas
LOCAL SPORTS
11 a.m., WXVW-1450 AM & 96.1 FM — Hoosier Report with Matt Denison
MEN’S SOCCER 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 — Bundesliga DFB Pokal: TBD, Final
NBA
7:30 p.m., TNT — Philadelphia at Miami
10 p.m., TNT — Portland at Phoenix
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
6 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: Florida State vs. Virginia, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
8:30 p.m., ESPN2 — NCAA College Cup: North Carolina vs. Santa Clara, Semifinal, Cary, N.C.
